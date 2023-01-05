In an unprecedented move, the City of Paris now involves the public in early plans for future roadways as evidenced by attendance at a Monday night Planning & Zoning Commission meeting during which several property owners expressed concern about changes to the city’s Master Thoroughfare Plan.
“In the past, the city has not notified residents when plans for future thoroughfares were discussed,” City Planner Andrew Mack said in introductory remarks about the staff’s effort to send notices to affected property owners. “This is a definite overt attempt to try to involve our citizens.”
Mack may have answered a concern that prompted attendance — that being that the city plans to build streets in several identified areas, mostly in the city’s northeast quadrant from Highway 271 North eastward to Stillhouse Road.
“I want to indicate very clearly, the city has no plans to build these roads now or in the future,” Mack said. “The roads are only intended to be constructed by the owners of the property at such time they decide to develop their property.”
Mack further explained the purpose of the Master Thoroughfare Plan.
“This is simply laying out a plan that helps steer and guide the community as a whole as the staff works with developers and their engineers to figure out what route works best to serve their needs as well as the future needs of the community.”
Mack noted that the most recent change to the thoroughfare plan came late last year with City Council approval for the removal of a major arterial roadway (four-lane) between FM 195 and Lamar Avenue that would have paralleled NE Loop 286.
After agreeing to a couple of minor revisions to proposed changes, the commission approved staff recommendations to be presented to Paris City Council at a Jan. 23 meeting.
Those changes include revisions to the route of NL Parkway, which begins at North Main Street (Highway 271 North) and serves the new North Lamar Elementary School and then will proceed eastward to Stillhouse Road. A four-lane roadway between Highway 271 North at Lake Crook Road eastward to Stillhouse Road and ultimately to FM 195 also gained approval. The commission also approved two smaller collector streets off Stillhouse Road, one to serve long-range North Lamar ISD district plans and another north of Levi Drive to serve a planned development in that area.
