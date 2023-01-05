Paris City Hall Stock

In an unprecedented move, the City of Paris now involves the public in early plans for future roadways as evidenced by attendance at a Monday night Planning & Zoning Commission meeting during which several property owners expressed concern about changes to the city’s Master Thoroughfare Plan.

“In the past, the city has not notified residents when plans for future thoroughfares were discussed,” City Planner Andrew Mack said in introductory remarks about the staff’s effort to send notices to affected property owners. “This is a definite overt attempt to try to involve our citizens.”

