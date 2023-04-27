A retired Paris fire captain was placed in a medically induced coma earlier this month after police said a Red River County man attacked him with a baseball bat.
Adam Josef Bean, of Detroit, was held April 6 in Lamar County Jail on a bond totaling $25,000 for a warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to jail records.
Lamar County deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at 9:25 p.m. to an address on FM 1497 near County Road 16590 in Pattonville and found Corey Johnson, a retired captain with the Paris Fire Department, laying on the floor with a large gash on his head and blood pouring from his ears, according to an affidavit.
Deputies made contact with a woman who claimed Bean hit the man off-guard with a baseball bat and that he fell to the ground unconscious, according to an affidavit.
The woman said Bean was angry because he thought the woman had sex with Corey Johnson in his home, according to an affidavit.
“There’s not really anything I can say about it,” Lamar County Chief Deputy Tommy Moore said Tuesday.
The woman claimed Bean called his mother and asked what he should do and then left the scene with the woman’s daughter, according to an affidavit.
Corey Johnson was transported by care flight to Plano City Medical in Plano, and received treatment in the intensive care unit as of 9:13 a.m. April 4, according to an affidavit.
Moore said he was unable to give an update on Corey Johnson’s current condition.
An online fundraiser was set up for Johnson’s recovery and detailed more information regarding his condition.
“Unfortunately, on April 3rd, he was struck in the left side of his head by a baseball bat, causing severe brain trauma and numerous skull fractures,” Conner Johnson wrote on the GoFundMe website. “Although he is putting up a tremendous fight, his condition is still very critical.”
Nearly $8,000 had been raised for Corey Johnson’s medical bills Thursday, with donations from several local business owners and first responders.
