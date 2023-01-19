S&D Gala 1

REACH Center director Krissy Crites, fifth from left, wipes a tear as Judy Mabry, sixth from left, president of the REACH Center’s Board of Directors, celebrates Crites for her 10 years of service to the organization during the Snowflakes and Diamond Gala at Love Civic Center on Saturday.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

A burger party for 25 people, Dallas Mavericks basketball tickets and an orthodontics treatment certificate are among the items set for auction at the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s annual Snowflakes and Diamonds Gala fundraiser Saturday.

Melissa Henry, RRVDSS’s executive assistant, said the nonprofit’s biggest event of the year is expected to fund big changes for the society.

