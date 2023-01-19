REACH Center director Krissy Crites, fifth from left, wipes a tear as Judy Mabry, sixth from left, president of the REACH Center’s Board of Directors, celebrates Crites for her 10 years of service to the organization during the Snowflakes and Diamond Gala at Love Civic Center on Saturday.
A burger party for 25 people, Dallas Mavericks basketball tickets and an orthodontics treatment certificate are among the items set for auction at the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s annual Snowflakes and Diamonds Gala fundraiser Saturday.
Melissa Henry, RRVDSS’s executive assistant, said the nonprofit’s biggest event of the year is expected to fund big changes for the society.
“We have a huge goal set for this year,” she said. “We have completely outgrown the current building that we are in, and we are wanting to expand to bigger and better things for our kiddos and we’re wanting to take in more babies and expand into adult programming as well.”
Henry said the fundraiser’s proceeds are expected to help the nonprofit move into a larger building.
“Our goal for 2023, with help of the gala, is to either have a building purchased as is or have one started in the process of building from the funds,” she said.
Other items set for auction include a fire pit, gift sets from multiple local businesses, purses, hats and a complimentary reserved admission for two to a concert of your choice at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.
After raising over $100,000 last year, Henry said the nonprofit hopes to raise more money in 2023 than ever before.
“This year, we have a goal set of $150,000,” the executive assistant said. “With all of our amazing sponsors and sales that we’ve made on tickets so far, we are up to over half of that right now.
In addition to multiple auctions, Henry said attendees will be treated to a catered dinner from Crawford’s Hole in the Wall with live music from local cover act Common Ground.
The RRVDSS was founded in 2004 by parents of a child with Down syndrome in an effort to reach out to other parents of children with Down syndrome, according to the nonprofit’s website.
In 2012, the organization opened the REACH Center to serve as an educational resource facility and after-school and all-day care for children and people affected by the genetic disorder, according to its website.
