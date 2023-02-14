A night of dining, dancing and a spirited live auction on Saturday, all in support of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris, is expected to result in totals from the 22nd annual Sweetheart Soiree surpassing $95,000.

“It was an incredible evening,” Children’s Advocacy Center executive director Rebecca Peevy said. “I am continually amazed and humbled by how generous our community is. I feel like the community definitely showed up Saturday night, and we couldn’t have been more pleased with everything.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

