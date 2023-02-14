A night of dining, dancing and a spirited live auction on Saturday, all in support of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris, is expected to result in totals from the 22nd annual Sweetheart Soiree surpassing $95,000.
“It was an incredible evening,” Children’s Advocacy Center executive director Rebecca Peevy said. “I am continually amazed and humbled by how generous our community is. I feel like the community definitely showed up Saturday night, and we couldn’t have been more pleased with everything.”
Funds from the live auction totaled $27,000, a silent auction brought in another $6,000 while a new “sponsor a child and receive a pinwheel” activity resulted in another $15,000 and at least 40 children sponsored.
“We actually ended up selling out of pinwheels and we recycled some along the way from people who were willing to give their pinwheels back to us to give to someone else,” Peevy said.
Auctioneer Monty Moore, assisted by the evening’s master of ceremonies, Mihir Pankaj and Greg Higgins, kept things lively as more than 30 items sold at auction. A dinner for four by Chef Michael Perry fetched $3,200 to claim the highest bid while a crawfish boil for 20 at Drake’s Party Barn sold for $2,700 and a two-hour gig added at the last moment by Mixed Society, the night’s entertainment, yielded $2,500.
Earlier, Peevy paid tribute to former board member, the late Jill Novak, who died in December 2021. Novak served 18 years on the board, seven as board secretary.
In existence since 1999 in the historic Mary Moore Searight house, 711 Pine Bluff St., the Children’s Advocacy Center has served 5,000 children in Lamar and Red River counties. During the past year, the center served 283 children with each child receiving an average of three to six different services, Peevy said.
The center provides a place where child victims of abuse are interviewed about what happened in a child-friendly atmosphere by forensic interviewers who are trained to ask non-leading, developmentally appropriate questions. The interview negates the necessity of multiple interviews by law-enforcement personnel not specifically trained to interview children.
It also provides a Rainbow Room, a safe place for children to come to after it has been determined by law enforcement or Child Protective Services that a child may have been involved in some kind of abusive environment, whether it be allegations of sexual, physical or emotional abuse. In some cases the child may have witnessed an act of violence or been exposed to domestic violence or drug use in the home.
