Plans for completing U.S. 82 as a four-lane divided highway from Sherman and points west to Interstate 30 near New Boston and Texarkana to the east continue to move forward one project at a time as indicated by two public hearings scheduled in July for projects both west and east of Clarksville in Lamar and Red River counties.

“The long range plan is to make U.S. 82 as nice as it is to Sherman and westward,” Tim McAlavy, public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District, said about the latest TxDOT announcement. “But we have to do it one project at a time.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

