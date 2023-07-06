Plans for completing U.S. 82 as a four-lane divided highway from Sherman and points west to Interstate 30 near New Boston and Texarkana to the east continue to move forward one project at a time as indicated by two public hearings scheduled in July for projects both west and east of Clarksville in Lamar and Red River counties.
“The long range plan is to make U.S. 82 as nice as it is to Sherman and westward,” Tim McAlavy, public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District, said about the latest TxDOT announcement. “But we have to do it one project at a time.”
Earlier this week, TxDOT announced a second round of in-person public meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday at the Detroit High School Gymnasium, 610 2nd NW St., for a project west of Clarksville, and from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Avery ISD cafeteria, 150 San Antonio Drive, for a project east of Clarksville. Initial hearings for the projects took place in 2020 when plans were first shared.
The in-person public meetings will be conducted in an open house format where members of the public can come and go at their convenience to review printed materials and ask TxDOT staff questions, according to a news release.
Proposed improvements for both projects consist of widening the roadway to a four-lane divided highway in rural areas, and a five-lane arterial with a continuous left-turn lane in suburban areas of Lamar and Red River Counties, which will impact the communities of Blossom, Detroit, Annona and Avery.
The project west of Clarksville begins at West Division Street in Blossom and extends roughly 21 miles to the junction of BU 82 and Texas 37 to connect to the loop around Clarksville. The eastern part of the roughly 17-mile project is to extend from FM 114 east of Clarksville to the Red River/Bowie County line.
The proposed project west of Clarksville would, subject to final design considerations, require additional right of way and potentially displace one non-residential structure while the project east of Clarksville will require additional right of way, and could potentially displace seven residences and four non-residential structures, according to a TxDOT project website at https://www.txdot.gov/projects. Relocation assistance is available for displaced persons and businesses.
A virtual public meeting with the same materials presented at the public hearings will be available for view and input from 5:30 p.m. July 21 through 11:59 p.m. July 28 at US 82 (West of Clarksville) Project and US 82 (East of Clarksville) Project at txdot.gov/projects. Beginning July 22, those without internet access can call 903-784-1357 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process, McAlavy said in the news release.
