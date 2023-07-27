Tx dot meeting.jpg

An unidentified couple looks over a schematic map, which allows property owners to see if they would be affected by the expansion of U.S. 82 West into Paris. TxDOT District Advanced Planning Engineer Duane Good assists.

Partial funding is approved in the state’s 10-year transportation plan, and the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District Office anticipates additional funding to be approved this year with construction of a U.S. 82 West divided four-lane project into Paris expected to begin in 2028, hopefully sooner.

That was the word from Paris District Engineer Dan Perry during discussion at a meeting Tuesday night at Paris Junior College during which a steady flow of people could be seen coming and going during a two-hour period to view schematic drawings of plans for the 15.9-mile expansion and to ask TxDOT staff questions about right-of-ways and the land acquisition process.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

