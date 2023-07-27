An unidentified couple looks over a schematic map, which allows property owners to see if they would be affected by the expansion of U.S. 82 West into Paris. TxDOT District Advanced Planning Engineer Duane Good assists.
Partial funding is approved in the state’s 10-year transportation plan, and the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District Office anticipates additional funding to be approved this year with construction of a U.S. 82 West divided four-lane project into Paris expected to begin in 2028, hopefully sooner.
That was the word from Paris District Engineer Dan Perry during discussion at a meeting Tuesday night at Paris Junior College during which a steady flow of people could be seen coming and going during a two-hour period to view schematic drawings of plans for the 15.9-mile expansion and to ask TxDOT staff questions about right-of-ways and the land acquisition process.
“The project has been funded, but we just don’t have enough money because of inflation,” Perry told The Paris News as he said cost of materials have increased 261% during a 10-year period. Paris District officials plan to ask for more money next month when the Texas Transportation Commission meets to revise the plan.
“This new 10-year plan will be voted on next month,” Perry said. “So what we’ve asked for is some more money for this project because the costs over the last 18 months have gone absolutely through the roof.”
According to the 2023 Unified Transportation Program found at ftp.txdot.gov/pub/txdot/tpp/utp/utp2023.pdf, TxDOT has approved roughly $62.1 million for the U.S. 82 project and another $82.4 million for an “Interchange at FM 195 - Paris,” a NE Loop 286 project from Stillhouse Road to Pine Mill Road.
Perry spoke about the importance of both projects in the overall scheme of things.
”What we are doing is we’re saying from 82 over in New Boston to I35 way over in Gainesville is a major route and regionally important for Northeast Texas,” Perry said. “A lot of people use it that are just driving around; but trucks that are coming from one side or the other don’t want to take I30 all the way to Dallas and try to get back out, or take the tollway around Dallas so they hop on 82 and come through Clarksville to Paris and take the Northeast Loop and head to Bonham, Sherman and Gainesville.”
Although not addressing a timeline for a funded NE Loop 286 project, Perry explained its importance by providing through passage for vehicles on U.S. 82 as well as passage on a frontage road to access local businesses.
“We are going to convert it to a freeway, build an overpass at Collegiate, replace the overpass at 195 and provide a frontage road so it just flat works better for people getting in and out,” Perry said.
Perry called Paris “the hub of a wheel“ as three major highways — U.S. 82, Texas 24 and U.S. 271— converge.
“There are people coming to work and products coming in,” the engineer said. “There’s some people who just want to get through, and everybody converges on that loop.”
According to a timeline shared at the meeting, the first public meeting about the U.S. 82 West project took place in April 2020 during Covid as a virtual meeting only followed by conceptual/design taking place in Summer/Fall 2020. A second virtual meeting took place a year later followed by schematic design and environmental studies. The Tuesday night meeting will be followed by Paris District engineers finalizing schematic and environmental documents in the fall of this year with another opportunity for a public hearing. Environmental clearance is expected in early 2024.
The time-consuming process of land acquisition then begins before construction can move forward.
Public response to the project has been exciting, Perry said.
“We’ve had more people to just pick up the phone and call us,” he said. “I don’t remember any project that has produced this much response.”
The proposed project would widen U.S. 82 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway. From the Fannin County line to CR 33010, the highway would include two 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, a four-foot-wide inside shoulder and a 44- to 68-foot-wide depressed median. From CR 33010 to Loop 286, the roadway would include two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 10-foot-wide outside shoulder, and a 16-foot-wide two-lane left turn lane. Approximately one mile west of Loop 286 a 10-foot-wide shared-use path will be added to the south side of U.S. 82. These projects would require additional right-of-way, construction in wetlands and an action in a floodplain, officials said.
A virtual meeting is now open through Aug. 29 at the website US82 from Fannin County line to Loop 286 west of Paris, Texas - virtual public meeting with in-person option. Those without internet access may call 903-737-9282 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Public comments and input on this proposed project can be submitted by email to duane.good@txdot.gov; or by mail addressed to Paris District Office, 1365 North Main St, Paris, TX 75460. All comments must be received or postmarked before Aug. 9. Questions about this project should be directed to Good at 903-737-9282, or duane.good@txdot.gov.
