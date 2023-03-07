Fun Mardi Gras style: Crowd gets loud at annual fundraiser for resources council

At perhaps the biggest party of the year, the Lamar County Council of Human Resources raised in excess of $80,000 Friday night at Mardi Gras 2023 at Love Civic Center.
“We market it as a party because we are the last big event of the fundraising season, and we want everyone to come out and have a good time,” executive director Shelly Braziel said of the last of six non-profit organization fundraisers between December and March each year. “We want it to be loud; we want it to be fun. That’s how it’s always been.”
Attendees dined on a Cajun meal provided by High Cotton Kitchen, of Paris, and the popular David Whiteman Band, of Dallas, provided music as the versatile group has done for more than a decade.
“They really have a large following, and everyone seems to enjoy them,” Braziel said.
A live auction, which ended with bidding on a traditional Mardi Gras cake, brought in $24,000 with the cake going for $2,400; a bundle of fireworks, $2,000; a two-night Bravo cabin stay at Broken Bow, $2,100; and a three-night condo stay at Hot Springs, $2,200, among other items.
As he has at earlier Love Civic Center fundraisers, auctioneer Monte Moore kept the action alive, intermingling with the audience and touting the almost 20 items up for auction.
“Monte is always wonderful,” Braziel said. “He’s so funny, and he really gets people involved and makes the auction fun. We really appreciate him doing that for us.”
Toward the end of the night, Brittany Miller was crowned Mardi Gras Queen, in competition with king nominee Alex Moore, who together raised more than $1,500 in contributions supporting their bids for the night’s title. Competition was close, Brazeal said, with Miller winning by roughly $40.
Lamar County Human Resources supports both the Meals on Wheels program for shut-ins over the age of 60 and the Horizon House, a transitional homeless shelter for men, women and families. Last year, the organization served more than 220,000 meals to roughly 1,000 clients in Lamar, Red River, Delta, Hopkins and Rains counties and provided about 1,200 nights a month to the homeless in Paris and Lamar County.
Braziel praised event underwriters, sponsors, those who contributed auction items and those who supported Mardi Gras by purchasing tables and tickets, and those in attendance.
“We’re the last in a string of fundraisers at the beginning of the year, and the fact that our sponsors and underwriters don’t even bat a lash when we come up asking for money just speaks to their character and support of this community,” Braziel said.
Bravo Custom Cabins, Load Trail, Servpro and Glapin’ In Style served as event underwriters; David House Jewelry; Advanced Heart Care, catering; Rhnok Rural Health Care of Oklahoma, bracelets; RPM Staffing Professionals, facility; Paris Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, photo booth; East Texas Broadcasting, broadcasting, The Paris News, publication; Pickle Printing, print; Forrest Signs, signage; Mathews Honda/Nissan of Paris, beverage; and Mac’s Electric, theme.
