Garlyon “Slick” Finley Jr., 62, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 31, 2023, in Grant, Oklahoma, after a long battle of cancer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Golston; brother, Kenneth Wayne Finley; and grandparents, John Wesley, Pauline Finley, and Starlyn and Julie Farris.
Slick was born on Oct. 29, 1960, in Paris, Texas, the son of Garlyon Finley Sr. and Mary (Farris) Finley. He was a self-employed diesel mechanic for 40 years, known as “Borderline Diesel Repair”. Slick was a legend before his time and will always be “Mr. Fix It”. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed piddling in his shop, fishing or going to the casino with his girlfriend. Slick will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Slick is survived by his parents; Garlyon Sr. and Mary Finley; the love of his life, Melissa Berryhill; his children, Rachel Finley, Amy Martin, Jason Finley and wife, Stormie, Starlin Hoskins and husband, Ryan, Amber Ring; bonus daughter Lacee Hale and husband, Arron; sisters, Debbie Ingram, Susie Bost, and Sandy Person; 17 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 between 6 to 8p.m. at the home of his daughter Amy Martin her address, 240 FM 906 E, Powderly, TX, to celebrate his life.
Services will be held at Miller & Miller Chapel on Sept. 5, 2023 at 2 P.M. with Bro. Mark Sanders Officiating.
Pallbearers are Mike King, Leon Jackson, Wes Edwards, Bubba (George) Person, Sammy Pinkston, Michael Spears, Danny Melton. Honorary Pallbearers are Peanut (Roy) Wilson, Travis Freugson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.