Garlyon “Slick” Finley Jr.

Garlyon “Slick” Finley Jr.

Garlyon “Slick” Finley Jr., 62, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 31, 2023, in Grant, Oklahoma, after a long battle of cancer. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Golston; brother, Kenneth Wayne Finley; and grandparents, John Wesley, Pauline Finley, and Starlyn and Julie Farris.

Slick was born on Oct. 29, 1960, in Paris, Texas, the son of Garlyon Finley Sr. and Mary (Farris) Finley. He was a self-employed diesel mechanic for 40 years, known as “Borderline Diesel Repair”. Slick was a legend before his time and will always be “Mr. Fix It”. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed piddling in his shop, fishing or going to the casino with his girlfriend. Slick will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.