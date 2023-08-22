Dr. Gary Boyd passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Tyler. He was born March 1, 1955, in Paris, Texas to Dorothy and Terrell Boyd.
We honor the memory of Gary. He is remembered by many as a remarkable and compassionate physician whose impact extended far beyond his medical practice. Those closest to him remembered his warmth as a friend, unwavering love and support as a husband and father, deep devotion as a son and brother, and undeniable joy as "Poppie". His indomitable spirit and caring essence have left an enduring mark on countless lives. We are privileged to have shared many joyous moments with him, learning from a brilliant physician, devoted father, and affectionate husband. As he finds peace in the embrace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we hope to carry on his legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication that will forever shine.
We love you "Dad," "Poppie," "Gary Don," "G-Money," "Dr. Boyd," "G" ... and we will miss your enormous presence in all our lives.
Pallbearers will be Jason Boyd, Justin Williams, Justin Wright, Shannon Boyd, Jordan Boyd, Matt Hanley, Brian Boyd, and Cody Boyd. Honorary pallbearers are Alan Boyd, Craig Boyd, Brad Pace, Rob Pierson, Jay Matthews, Phillip Marsh, Culberson "Cully" Boren, Michael "Micky" Park, and Neil Adelman.
Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home. Services were held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Flint Baptist Church with Rev. Park Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations at one of the following in Gary's name: The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701(www.hospiceofeasttexas.org), Wounded Warrior Project, 4550 Post Oak Pl Dr., #100, Houston, Texas 77027 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org), Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum, 2035 S. Collegiate Dr., Paris, Texas 75460 (www.rrvvm.org), or Nicholas Pet Haven, 12903 State Hwy 155, Tyler, Texas 75703 (www.nicholaspethaven.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.