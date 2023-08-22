Gary Boyd

Gary Boyd

Dr. Gary Boyd passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Tyler. He was born March 1, 1955, in Paris, Texas to Dorothy and Terrell Boyd.

We honor the memory of Gary. He is remembered by many as a remarkable and compassionate physician whose impact extended far beyond his medical practice. Those closest to him remembered his warmth as a friend, unwavering love and support as a husband and father, deep devotion as a son and brother, and undeniable joy as "Poppie". His indomitable spirit and caring essence have left an enduring mark on countless lives. We are privileged to have shared many joyous moments with him, learning from a brilliant physician, devoted father, and affectionate husband. As he finds peace in the embrace of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, we hope to carry on his legacy of kindness, generosity, and dedication that will forever shine.

