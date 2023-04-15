Gary Keith Cravens

Gary Keith Cravens

We are profoundly saddened to announce the passing of Gary Keith Cravens on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, from massive injuries received following a motor vehicle accident 13 days before. He was the youngest son of Winona M. Carlton and Kenneth Ezra Cravens. Gary Keith was born on Jan. 26, 1953 in Holdenville, Oklahoma.

He was preceded in passing by his parents. And tragically by his oldest son, former Marine, Jarod Keith Cravens, killed in Afghanistan while serving as a contractor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.