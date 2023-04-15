We are profoundly saddened to announce the passing of Gary Keith Cravens on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, from massive injuries received following a motor vehicle accident 13 days before. He was the youngest son of Winona M. Carlton and Kenneth Ezra Cravens. Gary Keith was born on Jan. 26, 1953 in Holdenville, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in passing by his parents. And tragically by his oldest son, former Marine, Jarod Keith Cravens, killed in Afghanistan while serving as a contractor.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Ann Terrell Cravens of Paris, Texas. His children; daughter, Julie Cravens Jolley and her husband, Chad Jolley of Kuna, Idaho; son, Jake Cravens and his wife, Brittany Young Cravens of Charlotte, North Carolina. Step-Children; Michial Mc Mellon, Jessica Mc Mellon of Paris, Texas. Grandchildren; Samantha Blair Cravens, Brady Keith Cravens, of McKinney, Texas, and Gibson Keith Cravens of Charlotte, North Carolina. Step-Grandchildren; Sarah Arnce, Tyler Dotson, Bryce McMellon, of Paris, Texas. And brothers, Michael Kent Cravens Sr. of Clayton, Oklahoma and Timothy Ray White of Paris, Texas. His beloved daughter-in-law Stephanie Cravens Weaver and her husband, Jeremy Weaver of McKinney, Texas. And sister-in-law, Penny Carol Cravens of Clayton, Oklahoma and many nephews, nieces and cousins. As well as great many loved ones and friends.
Gary is an alumni of his beloved Rosa Pearson Elementary, Travis Junior High and graduate of Paris High School whereupon he joined the United States Army. Upon discharge from active duty he enlisted in the Texas National Guard attaining the rank of First Sergeant serving at home in many areas and time of need and in war zones overseas as an Intelligence Analyst.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial, 1025 S. Collegiate Dr., Paris, TX 75460.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.