Gary William Frazier, born on May 6, 1937, in Paris Texas, died on May 30, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona surrounded by loved ones. He worked at the El Paso Electric Company for over 40 years before he retired. A simple, yet complex man for anyone who has ever come across him. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Paw lived life on his own terms. A man who beat cancer five times, a military veteran, and an electrician of forty plus years. These milestones meant nothing to him without the ability to share them with his wife Nancy, and the rest of his family. He was a cross between Mark Twain and Sam Elliot, a deadly combination of quick wit engulfed in an interesting mixture of optimism and cynicism. There was no easy road when it came to Paw, he wanted things to be done the right way, not the fastest.

Paw never saw a reason to be ostentatious nor did he want the spotlight to shine upon him. He never needed accolades or recognition in that way, just the respect of another who knew if they called Gary Frazier, it was getting done. Paw was a great man, but not without his own flaws. If there were a perfect man on this Earth, Paw would proudly tell you he was not one of them. His ability to inject humor in situations is what made him such an incredible man, never shying away from being the subject to his own criticism, or letting you know when you were his target. A stern man who would surprise you with his capacity to understand that mistakes do not define a person but are only part of their evolution. He was also one of the first people to praise you when you accomplished a goal or task, even if it was just with a slight head nod or the tip of his hat. Paw was truly part of the old school style of thinking and was truly one of the most respectable gentlemen I ever had the privilege to meet. He was not someone that you kept to yourself, he was someone that needed to be shared with the world.

