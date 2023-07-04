Gary William Frazier, born on May 6, 1937, in Paris Texas, died on May 30, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona surrounded by loved ones. He worked at the El Paso Electric Company for over 40 years before he retired. A simple, yet complex man for anyone who has ever come across him. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Paw lived life on his own terms. A man who beat cancer five times, a military veteran, and an electrician of forty plus years. These milestones meant nothing to him without the ability to share them with his wife Nancy, and the rest of his family. He was a cross between Mark Twain and Sam Elliot, a deadly combination of quick wit engulfed in an interesting mixture of optimism and cynicism. There was no easy road when it came to Paw, he wanted things to be done the right way, not the fastest.
Paw never saw a reason to be ostentatious nor did he want the spotlight to shine upon him. He never needed accolades or recognition in that way, just the respect of another who knew if they called Gary Frazier, it was getting done. Paw was a great man, but not without his own flaws. If there were a perfect man on this Earth, Paw would proudly tell you he was not one of them. His ability to inject humor in situations is what made him such an incredible man, never shying away from being the subject to his own criticism, or letting you know when you were his target. A stern man who would surprise you with his capacity to understand that mistakes do not define a person but are only part of their evolution. He was also one of the first people to praise you when you accomplished a goal or task, even if it was just with a slight head nod or the tip of his hat. Paw was truly part of the old school style of thinking and was truly one of the most respectable gentlemen I ever had the privilege to meet. He was not someone that you kept to yourself, he was someone that needed to be shared with the world.
The countless friends our family has had over the years who also affectionately called him Paw, is just an example of how impactful this man was. He touched the hearts of many, and cared for all of them as if they were his own. It is tough to be the patriarch of a family, but Paw loved it, even if at times he did not like it. John Hurt once said “We’re all just passing time and occupy our chairs very briefly”, and from all our family to you Paw, thank you for occupying yours! We love you Paw, and one day we will see you again. Until then, we hope to occupy our chairs with the same conviction as you.
Gary “Paw” Frazier is survived by his wife Nancy Frazier, and his daughters Cynthia Frazier DiSanto and husband, Dennis DiSanto, Barbara Frazier Nicholson and husband, Mike Nicholson; grandsons, Mike DiSanto and wife, Tara DiSanto, Jason DiSanto, and Erik Pillow; two granddaughters; and 6 great grandchildren.
Dad’s ashes will be laid to rest on July 15, 2023, at Red Hill Cemetery at 12 noon. In lieu of cards and flowers we ask for donations to raise money for charities dear to dad’s heart. Donations can be made to https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8VlvpDwP1g on PayPal Fundraisers.
