George Richard Chapman, 76, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Springlake Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Clark officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
George, the son of Leslie Porter Chapman and Esma Alice King Chapman, was born Jan. 13, 1947, in the Faught Community of Lamar County, Texas.
He attended Paris schools and graduated from Paris High School. In 1965, he entered the United States Air Force, and was honorably discharged in 1968. George’s career in the oil and gas industry spanned a number of years in which he worked around the world. Later he began working for Parkes Construction in Alabama where he supervised and managed large construction jobs across the United States.
He loved motorcycles and enjoyed meeting with friends and going on road trips. George was a member of Springlake Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jenny Chapman; a brother, Gary Chapman; and a sister, Billie Day.
Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Paul Chapman and wife, Leisa of Paris; two daughters, Georgia Michelle Chapman LaRocca of Paris and Krista Kay Chapman Green and husband, Chad of Bismark, AR; grandchildren, Brittany Mularkey, Colton Black, Jon Paul Chapman, Michael Chapman, Augustus Beau Chapman, Kaleb Elrod, and Landon LaRocca; a sister, Carol Crews and husband, Robert of Apache, OK; a brother, Leslie Chapman and wife, Mary Don of Blossom; nieces and nephews, Leslie “Buddy” Chapman and wife, Jamie, Kim Loveless and husband, Darrell, Rob Crews and wife, Allison, Jennifer Palmer and husband, Brent, and Dave Chapman and wife, Susan; great grandchildren, Jesse Chapman, Alden Mularkey, Sofia Chapman, Emilia Black, Dalton Mularkey, Murphie Black, and Lucy Chapman along with a host of friends.
