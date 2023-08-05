Our beloved Mother, Georgia (Judy) Faye Love Walling, formerly of Paris, Texas, entered into God’s Kingdom on Aug. 1, 2023 at her residence in Lubbock, Texas.
Georgia (Judy) was born to Barney L. and Jeanette E. Collins Love in Delta County, Texas on April 6,1944. Georgia (Judy) loved many crafts such as puzzles, sewing, embroidery, especially making pot holders for her family and friends, making crafts from stained glass, gardening and planting flowers in her yard. She attended Victory Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma before moving to Lubbock in the later part of 2020.
Georgia (Judy) joins both her parents and two sisters, Wanda Hunter and Jackie Gay in God’s Kingdom. She is survived by many loving family members, including three children; son, John Dewayne Goley and Mary of Lubbock, Texas; son, Jeffery Glenn Goley of Lubbock, Texas; daughter, Georgia Goley and Johnny of Hugo, Oklahoma; three grandkids, Angela Pede and Shawn of Temple, Texas, Kristi Sims and Demetrius of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Matthew Goley and Kristin of Lubbock, Texas; eight great-grandkids, who were all the apple of her eye; six sisters, MayDell Dodd of Brownwood, Texas, Helen Esch of Paris, Texas, Arlene Weeks of Cooper, Texas, Bettye Edwards and Johnny of Paris, Texas, Sherry Jenkins and Dewayne of Sumner, Texas and Sandy Love of Paris, Texas; she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, she was known to them as “Aunt Tootie Fruitie”, a nickname that she was given to her by one of her late brother-in-laws, Roy Micheal; she is also survived by Mitchell Britton of Lubbock, Texas, who was a special part of her care-givers team.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Frankie Elliot, Stacy Cunningham, Bryce Cunningham, David Micheal, Mike Hunter, Matthew Goley. Honorary Pallbearers are Dusty Micheal, Ryan Micheal, Cameron Goley, Aiden Sims and Kashton Sims.
Online condolences may be sent to the Walling family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
