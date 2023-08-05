Georgia (Judy) Faye Love Walling

Our beloved Mother, Georgia (Judy) Faye Love Walling, formerly of Paris, Texas, entered into God’s Kingdom on Aug. 1, 2023 at her residence in Lubbock, Texas.

Georgia (Judy) was born to Barney L. and Jeanette E. Collins Love in Delta County, Texas on April 6,1944. Georgia (Judy) loved many crafts such as puzzles, sewing, embroidery, especially making pot holders for her family and friends, making crafts from stained glass, gardening and planting flowers in her yard. She attended Victory Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma before moving to Lubbock in the later part of 2020.

