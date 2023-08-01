Gladys Lucille Anderson Williams

Gladys Lucille Anderson Williams

Gladys Lucille Anderson Williams of Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 at the age of 88. Gladys was the eldest of five children born to Elbert and Inez Anderson on December 8, 1934 in Lamar County, Texas.

Having grown up on a farm and working many long hours in the fields, Gladys became aware at an early age she was destined for something other than farm life. This early realization motivated her to apply herself in school as she knew education was the path to this new destiny. After graduating high school at age 16, she went on to obtain her Bachelor degree in Education from East Texas State University – being the first person in her family to go to college. She later continued her education by earning Master and Doctorate degrees in Education from North Texas University. Gladys established a long and rewarding career in education spanning 39 years with Dallas and Garland Independent School Districts. She started her career as a teacher and progressed to principal and ultimately to Director of Curriculum for GISD. In this role, she was responsible for the development and implementation of curriculum for all grades across the district.

