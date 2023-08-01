Gladys Lucille Anderson Williams of Tyler, Texas passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023 at the age of 88. Gladys was the eldest of five children born to Elbert and Inez Anderson on December 8, 1934 in Lamar County, Texas.
Having grown up on a farm and working many long hours in the fields, Gladys became aware at an early age she was destined for something other than farm life. This early realization motivated her to apply herself in school as she knew education was the path to this new destiny. After graduating high school at age 16, she went on to obtain her Bachelor degree in Education from East Texas State University – being the first person in her family to go to college. She later continued her education by earning Master and Doctorate degrees in Education from North Texas University. Gladys established a long and rewarding career in education spanning 39 years with Dallas and Garland Independent School Districts. She started her career as a teacher and progressed to principal and ultimately to Director of Curriculum for GISD. In this role, she was responsible for the development and implementation of curriculum for all grades across the district.
Gladys married Dennis Williams after becoming friends in college. After 13 dates in 13 consecutive days, they were engaged and have been happily married for 68 years. This was a true love story where they were each other’s best friends and partners in life. They enjoyed extensive world travel, tennis, golf and square dancing.
Gladys would always say her faith in God was the foundation of everything true and dear in her life. She always credited God for everything in her life and possessed an unwavering faith giving her a sense of grace and gratitude. Her spiritual life included active membership in Hideaway Lake Community Church, Bible study, serving on church boards and church member visitation.
Gladys is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Dennis Carroll Williams; their son, Stan Williams of Dallas, Texas; siblings, Linda Francis, Don Anderson and his wife Peggie; sister-in-law, Shirley Anderson all of Blossom, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, Elbert and Inez Anderson, siblings Leon Anderson, Bob Anderson and Lewis Anderson.
The family sends special thanks to the caring staff of Atria New Copeland Rd Assisted Living, Enhabit Hospice and Home-Aid Caregivers all of Tyler, Texas for their guidance, care and support to both Gladys and her family.
A memorial and celebration of Gladys will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at the Hideaway Lake Community Church in Hideaway, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Hideaway Lake Community Church.
