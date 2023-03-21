Glenda Lou Blair, 85, of Paris, Texas, passed away on March 17, 2023. Glenda was born to Edgar and Ahlene Nowell Jumper on Dec. 19, 1937 in Paris, Texas. Glenda married Mickey Blair and together they had four children and were married for 47 years until his death on July 16, 2000. She was the center of her large family that adored her. She was an avid golfer and loved playing bridge with her lifelong friends. She enjoyed the simple things in life, her favorite pastime was to sit on her back porch enjoying time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Bradley Blair; grandson, Joshua Ray Blair; and great grandson, Chase Chaffin.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Briscoe and husband, Bodie; son, Boyd Blair and wife, Tammy; daughter, Gina Briscoe and husband, Johnny; five grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She will forever be missed.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 9:30 A.M. at Providence Baptist Church with Funeral Services immediately following at 10:30 A.M., with Bro. Roy Blair officiating. There will be a private interment following the service.
Those wishing to make donations, the family request that they be made to Providence Cemetery Fund, c/o Paul Darnell, 501 CR 42400, Paris, Texas, 75462.
Services have been entrusted to Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
