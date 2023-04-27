It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glenda Ray Landrith Thompson on April 25, 2023, in her home in Paris, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Glenda was born on July 24, 1938, in Whitewright, Texas, to Doris Martin, Herman Landrith, and Ike Fennell.
Glenda was a graduate of Bogata High School and remained close to her classmates throughout the years, attending reunions and staying in touch with her friends. Her passion for fashion led her to a successful career in the industry, which she continued until retirement. In her free time, Glenda enjoyed sewing, making clothing, reading novels, and collecting angel figurines.
Above all, Glenda was a devoted Christian woman who cherished her family. She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that will never be forgotten.
Glenda is survived by her three children; Radonna Thurman and spouse, Edward Emerson of Trenton, Texas, Steve Thurman and wife, Melissa Thurman of Paris, Texas, and Darla Thurman of Paris, Texas. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Blaire Hodges and partner, Kyle Sainz of McKinney, Texas, Kayla Sparks and husband, Jordan Sparks of Blossom, Texas, and Jenna Thurman of Paris, Texas. Her great-grandchildren include Ryder Shackelford, Dustin Sparks, Keely Shackelford, Tatum Sparks, and Caseton Sparks.
Additionally, Glenda is survived by her siblings Kenneth Fennell and wife, Glenda Fennell of Aubry, Texas, and Charlotte Anderson and husband, Roy Anderson of Paris, along with her nieces Shelia Young and Stephanie Young, and many others who loved her dearly.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at her family burial plot in Detroit, Texas, under the direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Glenda will be deeply missed by all who knew her, and her memory will live on through her loving family and the countless lives she touched.
