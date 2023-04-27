Glenda Ray Landrith Thompson

Glenda Ray Landrith Thompson

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glenda Ray Landrith Thompson on April 25, 2023, in her home in Paris, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Glenda was born on July 24, 1938, in Whitewright, Texas, to Doris Martin, Herman Landrith, and Ike Fennell.

Glenda was a graduate of Bogata High School and remained close to her classmates throughout the years, attending reunions and staying in touch with her friends. Her passion for fashion led her to a successful career in the industry, which she continued until retirement. In her free time, Glenda enjoyed sewing, making clothing, reading novels, and collecting angel figurines.

