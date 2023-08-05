Gloria Ann Cox

Gloria Ann Cox, 88, former long-time teacher and coach at Paris ISD’s Travis Middle School, died on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Paris, Texas, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Memorial services are set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris.

Gloria is survived by daughter Lauri Ellen Miller and her husband, James, of Waxahachie, Texas; daughter Julie Ann Galiga and her husband, Todd, of Pflugerville, Texas; grandchildren Brian and Daniel McIntosh; Grace Nowlin and her husband, Jake Nowlin; and Bonnie Galiga.

