Thanks to the interest of Paris resident and University of Texas-Arlington professor Joseph Portugal, the husband of former Mayor Paula Portugal, an effort to restore the Grand Theatre is underway with a planned opening date in June 2025 at a projected cost in excess of $4 million.

After several attempts over the past decade to secure the building and obtain funding, a newly named Paris Grand Theatre Project board of directors, with support from the City of Paris, is confident of the organization’s ability to move forward.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

