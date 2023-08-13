Thanks to the interest of Paris resident and University of Texas-Arlington professor Joseph Portugal, the husband of former Mayor Paula Portugal, an effort to restore the Grand Theatre is underway with a planned opening date in June 2025 at a projected cost in excess of $4 million.
After several attempts over the past decade to secure the building and obtain funding, a newly named Paris Grand Theatre Project board of directors, with support from the City of Paris, is confident of the organization’s ability to move forward.
“We have this fabulous new board, and each of them brings in a particular interest and expertise,” said Crawford, past president of the Grand Theatre organization, who will serve as administrative liaison for the project. “I was an executive recruiter for 20 years and have recruited CEOs all over the country, and I know that when you put a team together you have position players like you have on a football team. We have that on this board.”
Gerry Blackshear, community history and music; Mark Homer, development and grants/fundraising; Sarah Kaminar, community theater/promotion; Nancy Hagood Klein, architecture and interior design; and Vic Resler, commercial real estate and marketing make up the five-member board with Crawford and Portugal as volunteer project consultant.
“Some of them will work on the interior design, while others will work on the construction angles and then there’ll be some that will be doing other things like planning events and fundraisers to generate capital,” Portugal said. “So hopefully, with a little bit of luck, we’re kind of shooting for maybe June of 2025. But we’re not there yet. We have a ways to go to get there.”
Portugal’s enthusiasm for the project abounds.
“I think it’s a really, really good opportunity to cement and anchor the Grand into the downtown,” said Portugal, who has a long history of interest in historical restoration projects dating back to his involvement in the restoration of the Gulf Texas & Western Railroad Depot while City Manager in Jacksboro, Texas, according to an anonymous source. “There are a lot of cities in the state of Texas that have theaters that they have restored, but not many of them have a theater this size and in the location the Grand has because it’s within walking distance of virtually everything in downtown. So it makes it a natural draw.”
Portugal shared about his involvement.
“I think it was October 2012, and one of my first trips downtown with her (his wife and former mayor), you may remember back then there wasn’t a lot going on downtown, I happened to see the theater. What drew me to it was the marque, and I thought that it’s a shame that that theater sitting in the middle of downtown is not restored. So I didn’t think much more about it until I met Julia Crawford.”
Fast forward several years.
“She told me about the group and its efforts, and I told her I thought I could probably help,” said Portugal, a professor of Public Affairs and Planning at UT-Arlington. Ultimately, Portugal assigned thesis-level projects to two separate classes working on master’s degrees in Public Administration — one was to perform best practices research from projects across the country and come up with at least 10 things that worked and 10 things that didn't; and the other class did a marketing plan in support of raising funds and promotion for a theater restoration project.
“His students did these amazing consultant-type projects that we could not afford,” Crawford said. “So we have this amazing information in our hip pocket, waiting for the right time to activate it with the right players. That’s where we are now.”
Portugal said the project now awaits the city to obtain environmental clearance so that the asbestos cleanup and roof repairs can take place. At a meeting earlier this week, City Manager Grayson Path included $100,000 for clean up of the Grand in his proposed 2023-24 budget and said he will include bidding for the work at an upcoming City Council meeting.
Several board members expressed excitement about the prospects of a newly restored Grand Theatre with its 500-seat capacity, screen, stage and orchestra pit where vaudeville acts from all over the country came in the early 1900s and where, in 1937, the theater screened its first motion picture.
“I am excited to be involved and look forward to an opportunity to bring more development and restoration to downtown Paris and to see it continue to grow, especially with all of the growth and activity we’ve been seeing lately,” said Kaminar, who grew up in a historical home while it was being restored in a city outside Fort Smith, Arkansas, where her father served 12 years as mayor during a time several restoration projects took place.
Active in Paris Community Theatre, Kaminar has a passion for theater, and said she is excited to think about all the opportunities a restored Grand Theatre will bring to Paris to supplement what takes place at the Plaza Theater on the square where PCT brings several plays each year.
“There are so many potential options there for community events as well as all kinds of performances,” Kaminar said of the Grand.
Board member Klein enumerated preliminary design plans to include a restoration of the theater with its stage, screen, balcony and seating along with a section devoted to tables and chairs to accommodate all types of business and social events.
“It will accommodate multicultural events from plays, to musicals, to movies and to social engagements,” Klein said. “The theater is going to be a multi-multi-purpose facility. You can have a business meeting in there with lunch, so we hope to get a whole variety of people interested in coming. And, of course, the plans have not been finalized, but we’re gonna put the ticket booth back out in front like it was and everything is gonna be Art Deco inspired like it was when it was first built in 1912 before it partially burned in the 1916 Fire.”
Klein remembers her mother, the late Louise Hagood, dropping her off at the Grand to watch children shows and the ticket lady calling her mother to tell her when the show was over and time to pick her up.
Board member Homer expressed equal excitement about prospects.
“It was an easy ask when I was asked to be a board member because I remember going to movies at the Grand,” Homer said. “It is sad to me as a longtime citizen of this community to walk or drive past and see those shuttered doors. But more importantly, is seeing downtown come back to life. We are close enough to Dallas for it to be a destination trip. Our time is here, and we need to seize on it.”
According to information provided by the board, the Grand Theatre opened in Paris in 1912, and was one of the first playhouses in the area. It was severely damaged in the Great Paris Fire on March 21, 1916, yet was quickly rebuilt in its current location, 21 Lamar Avenue, and reopened on Christmas Day in 1916.
It was the largest theater in Paris for over 50 years with an expansive lower level plus a balcony, and its fly-loft was the tallest west of the Mississippi. During its golden era, the theater hosted vaudeville acts, minstrel shows, and in 1937 it showed its first motion picture.
In 1980, the theater was modified to a “twin,” with the former balcony retrofitted to be a second theater screen. The Grand got a facelift in 1997, and reopened as the Dollar Grand Theatre. The $1 ticket price was not enough to attract enough theatergoers, and the Grand was shuttered Dec. 1, 1997.
Since then, community efforts have raised funds to improve the facade, and repair and maintain the iconic Grand neon sign. In 2009, the Paris Independent School District and Paris Junior College deeded the Grand to the City of Paris. In 2018, the city entered into a 30-year lease agreement with the Paris Grand Theatre Project, a newly formed 501 (c)3 organization dedicated to the restoration of the Grand Theatre.
