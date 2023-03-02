community disaster.jpg

Agency officials gathered Wednesday afternoon for a Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) meeting to assess response to recent tornadoes and winter weather events and make plans for future disasters. From left, Randy Tuttle, Jynnell Elder, Laura Gonzalez, Wesley Seaton, Derald Bulls, Jenny Wilson, Dede Fasken, Judy Martin and Guy Watts.

 Mary Madewell

With severe storms in the forecast, members of the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (Lamar County/Red River County COAD) assessed the group’s response to recent tornadoes and made plans for future weather event coordination at a Wednesday afternoon meeting at United Way of Lamar County headquarters, 2340 Lamar Ave.

“I feel like we are ready to go again, if we ever have to,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said about midway through the meeting as discussion alluded to a severe weather forecast for Thursday.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

