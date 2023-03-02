With severe storms in the forecast, members of the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (Lamar County/Red River County COAD) assessed the group’s response to recent tornadoes and made plans for future weather event coordination at a Wednesday afternoon meeting at United Way of Lamar County headquarters, 2340 Lamar Ave.
“I feel like we are ready to go again, if we ever have to,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said about midway through the meeting as discussion alluded to a severe weather forecast for Thursday.
For today, the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Lamar and surrounding counties east of I-35 during the evening hours with “all modes of severe weather possible including large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.”
At the Wednesday meeting, heads of several agencies met to review the community’s response to the F3 tornado on Nov. 4 as well as efforts to provide warming stations for the homeless during winter storm events.
Both Wilson and City Square executive director Derald Bulls shared about their agencies’ efforts in response to the F3 tornado on Nov 4. as each recognized the help received from the American Red Cross in identifying disaster victims and from Assistant Police Chief and Paris Emergency Management Coordinator Randy Tuttle for verifying finances.
“I was sending spreadsheets every day for accountability so he knew what money was coming in and what money was going out,” Wilson said.
Wilson reported $190,000 in donations with roughly $134,000 spent in direct relief to victims either with cash donations or help with hotel rooms or rental assistance.
“We then had about $50,000 and that wasn’t enough to go around again so we distributed $1,500 checks to the volunteer fire departments that were the most involved with the rest of the 18 departments getting $1,000,” Wilson said. “Then we purchased a tornado siren for Powderly and kept $6,000 in reserve in case of a future disaster.”
Designated as a central location for clothing, City Square served roughly 35 of the 70-plus families that were impacted, according to Bulls.
“We filled up two empty rooms with clothing,” Bulls said as he acknowledged donations in the form of cleaning supplies, gift cards and storage containers at other locations to include churches and schools, with many from outside Lamar County.
For the future, American Red Cross regional chief operating officer Wesley Seaton suggested setting up a central location for victims rather than agencies spread out as was the case with the Red Cross set up at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, United Way at its office on Lamar and City Square at its facility on Bonham Street.
The group cited transportation as a possible need in the future with Tuttle adding that the city’s emergency management plan includes agreements with both Paris Metro and the county school districts for the use of buses during a disaster, if needed.
Tuttle also reported that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has recently placed a county liaison officer housed at the police station.
“They are putting personnel in place to speed up the recovery process, so we’ll get them on board a lot quicker, and that will help us in our recovery efforts,” Tuttle said.
Discussion turned to a need for a centralized warming station, citing past difficulties in housing the homeless during severe weather conditions, which the group defined as cold temperatures with freezing precipitation.
“In the past couple of months, we’ve actually had two times that we’ve needed a warming station,” Wilson said, noting once during the Christmas holidays and another 4-day event at the end of January. “It was impossible to get volunteers over the Christmas holidays so we decided to put people in hotels.”
During the past effort, those in need would sign a contract and City Square would put them in a hotel, invoice the United Way and the RAM Foundation reimbursed the United Way.
“Because what was offered over Christmas was expected again, we went through the same process,” Wilson said. “One of the rooms got completely destroyed, so I don’t think hotel rooms will be an option for us in the future.”
After the group discussed several locations, Major Guy Watts with The Salvation Army said he would check about the possibility of using the Paris facility, 350 W. Kaufman St., on a rental basis.
“We have what’s called a facilities use agreement, where outside groups come in and use part of our facility,” Watts said as he offered to check with the organization about the possibility. “We have the beds, we have a kitchen, we have showers, we’ve got laundry facilities and we’ve got a generator. We would need volunteers because we have a very small staff.”
Although the group set no date for a future meeting, Wilson said she expects the group to meet annually unless another disaster occurs. Members in attendance shared contact numbers in an effort to provide immediate response to disasters.
First organized in 2018, COAD met for the last time pre-Covid with a meeting scheduled in March 2020 but canceled because of the epidemic, according to Wilson.
