Hail possible amid Thursday's thunderstorm forecast
By Miranda Oglesby
Mar 16, 2023

Showers and severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A cold front will follow, bringing chilly temperatures to Lamar County this weekend.

A storm system is forecasted to come through today, with a severe threat increasing in the early afternoon.

Large hail is the primary threat, according to NWS, with a 90% chance of precipitation. Damaging winds are also in the forecast; speeds around 20 mph to 25 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph.

There is a low threat of tornadoes.

A cold front will follow into Friday morning, with lows dipping into the 30s through the weekend.

Miranda Oglesby is the managing editor of The Paris News and editor of Paris Life magazine.
