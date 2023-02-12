High water woes trouble residents

Just days after citizens complained about drainage problems in the city, Paris received almost three inches of rainfall early Wednesday morning as recorded by the National Weather Service at Cox Field.
At a Monday night meeting, property owners concerned about recurring flooding objected to planned duplexes at the corner of 20th NE and E. Cherry streets before the Paris Planning and Zoning Commission.
Then on Wednesday, water came within feet of flooding Paris Family Dental at 2333 Lamar Ave. before the deluge stopped shortly before 10 a.m. and the accumulation had a chance to recede into drainage channels that flow southward through neighborhoods before exiting under Clarksville Street on the way via a Big Sandy Creek tributary to the North Sulphur River.
Dentist Brandon Del Toro was among those who asked the Planning & Zoning Commission to delay approval of further development until the city can do something about an inadequate drainage system.
Former dentist Joe Deupree practiced in the location for 40 years, and Culbertson Street resident Betty Vandever has a 40-year history dealing with a worsening problem. Del Toro, Vandever, Deupree and others say they plan to be at a Feb. 27 Paris City Council public hearing with regard to the duplexes and further development.
Deupree said as development occurred around the office and points northwest, an increasing amount of water that must make a 90-degree turn to exit into the culvert under Lamar Avenue continued to get higher after heavy rains.
“You can’t force water to make a 90-degree turn, so water would get to the back steps, but it never got in the building,” Deupree said. “I went to the City Council years ago and asked that the city put in a holding pond on property the city owns east of the office to slow the water down. At the time, there was talk about putting a pond on the west end of Wade Park.”
Not long after Del Toro purchased the practice, flooding occurred twice in 2016 according to information the dentist presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. The property flooded again in 2017 and is frequently threatened as development takes place in the city and concrete replaces soil.
“I am all for development, and I am hopeful that the current city administration might do something about the problem this time around,” Del Toro said. “I’m always hopeful. I don’t know if they (city staff and officials) fully understand the severity of what we’re dealing with as water on the property comes from way up Pine Bluff and Fitzhugh. All that water north of Lamar comes to my back door and to all those houses downstream, and it is extremely frustrating.”
Although not directly affected by water coming from 24th Street, Vandever has her own problems in the 2700 block of Culbertson Street where she has lived since 1976.
“We knew what was coming when they built Lamar National Bank and later that empty bank across Collegiate and those apartments,” the 87-year-old Social Security Office retiree said. “Sometime in the 90s the city widened the ditch that comes from Hubbard Street across the street from me, but they didn’t widen the ditch that goes around the side and back of my property. My house was flooded twice in 2016, and my yard and garage flooded again in August 2017 and again in April 2022. It is getting worse as more development takes place.”
City Manager Grayson Path said he plans to learn more about the situation.
“We are indeed going to learn more about this issue and determine if there are appropriate steps that can be taken,” Path said in response to an email asking what he might know about issues dating to a 500-year flooding event in 2016, a resulting study performed by an engineering firm and subsequent city action. “I am unfamiliar with this information and history as it occurred prior to the beginning of my employment with the city, and many of the key individuals involved with this work have left the city.
“I have tasked city staff with researching the events of 2016, the subsequent studies and work performed by the city and with briefing me on this issue,” Path said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.