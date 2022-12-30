Homer Lee Thornton Jr. (Sonny) went to heaven on Dec. 28, 2022 surrounded by his family at home. He was born in Graham, Texas on April 14, 1932 to Homer Lee Thornton and Eloise Morrison Thornton. He graduated from Graham High School and Texas A&M in College Station. He was a member of the Aggie Corps of Cadets and accepted a commission into the United States Air Force after graduation and served as an intelligence officer in the Strategic Air Command. Homer married the love of his life Caroleen Turner on June 2, 1952, in Graham. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year!
Following his military service, Homer and Caroleen moved to a farm on the banks of the Red River. In addition to growing cotton and soybeans, Homer raised commercial beef cattle as a member of the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and favored the Charolais breed. In 1968 Homer started a second career as controller at Paris Milling Company after earning an accounting degree at East Texas State University (TAMU-Commerce). ln 1981 he started yet a third career with his private CPA practice.
Homer was a faithful member of Central Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where he served as an elder, deacon, and member of the choir. As an active member of the community, Homer joined the Rotary Club and the Paris Chamber of Commerce serving terms as President for both organizations. Homer also served on the board of directors for First Federal Community Bank for 40 years. His commitment to educating Paris’s youth led him to become a dedicated board member of the Paris Education Foundation where an Endowment Fund was established in his name in 2007. Additionally, he was active in the Lamar County A&M Club raising scholarship funds through an annual golf tournament and was recognized for his generosity, support, participation, and ‘Fight’n’ Texas Aggie Spirit’ with an A&M flag at Paris Golf and Country Club where he was a member for many years.
Homer enjoyed music, playing the guitar, golfing with friends & family, and of course, cheering on his Texas Aggies. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and faithful friend. He was kind and generous to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents; his sister Gillie Ann Ragle; and infant son Richard Hall Thornton, preceded him in death. Homer is survived by his beloved wife, Caroleen; daughters Julianne Thornton Shipley (Bill), Alice Thornton McQuitty (Andy) and son Homer Lee Thornton III (Carol). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, Blair Thornton Hart (Meredith), Julia Kathleen Rhodes (Gordon), Elizabeth Grace Kronenberg (Danielle), Bonnie Caroleen McQuitty, Jonathan Andrew McQuitty (Andie), Jeffrey Lee McQuitty (Katy), Lindsay Michele Tallent (Coulter), Turner Clark Thornton (Madi), and Mary Elizabeth Thornton. Homer is also survived by 9 great grandchildren, Luke and Hannah Hart, Drew and Madeline Rhodes, Eric and Peyton McQuitty, Mathew Taylor, and Hayley and Audrey Thornton.
The family will be forever grateful for the loving care from his caregivers Halena Bolding and Kim Woods, who were also present with the family in Homer’s last days. Additionally, we thank Deann Dodds, and many others through Koehn Senior Care and TLC Professional Care for their care and service to Homer and Caroleen.
There will be a private graveside service for family on Tuesday, Jan. 3, followed by a celebration of life service at Central Presbyterian Church at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home.
The family asks that memorials be made to Central Presbyterian Church, the Paris Education Foundation, or the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.