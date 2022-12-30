Homer Lee Thornton Jr. (Sonny)

Homer Lee Thornton Jr. (Sonny)

Homer Lee Thornton Jr. (Sonny) went to heaven on Dec. 28, 2022 surrounded by his family at home. He was born in Graham, Texas on April 14, 1932 to Homer Lee Thornton and Eloise Morrison Thornton. He graduated from Graham High School and Texas A&M in College Station. He was a member of the Aggie Corps of Cadets and accepted a commission into the United States Air Force after graduation and served as an intelligence officer in the Strategic Air Command. Homer married the love of his life Caroleen Turner on June 2, 1952, in Graham. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year!

Following his military service, Homer and Caroleen moved to a farm on the banks of the Red River. In addition to growing cotton and soybeans, Homer raised commercial beef cattle as a member of the Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and favored the Charolais breed. In 1968 Homer started a second career as controller at Paris Milling Company after earning an accounting degree at East Texas State University (TAMU-Commerce). ln 1981 he started yet a third career with his private CPA practice.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.