Guests sign in for tours of Horizon House last week as the staff at the temporary housing facility held an open house for the community to see what the facility has to offer. Horizon House is selling tickets for its prom fundraiser.

 David Money/The Paris News

Tickets go on sale Monday for Hollywood Nights, an adult prom and fundraiser for Horizon House, a transitional shelter in Paris for homeless men, women and families with children. The event takes place beginning at 7 p.m., Sept. 9, at Hidden Willow, 2602 FM 196 north of Blossom.

“Join us for a throwback night with DJ Chris Gunn, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, giveaways and more,” Shelly Braziel, executive director of Human Resources Inc., said in a news release. “Come walk the red carpet, get your pictures taken by the paparazzi and even crown a king and queen.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

