Guests sign in for tours of Horizon House last week as the staff at the temporary housing facility held an open house for the community to see what the facility has to offer. Horizon House is selling tickets for its prom fundraiser.
Tickets go on sale Monday for Hollywood Nights, an adult prom and fundraiser for Horizon House, a transitional shelter in Paris for homeless men, women and families with children. The event takes place beginning at 7 p.m., Sept. 9, at Hidden Willow, 2602 FM 196 north of Blossom.
“Join us for a throwback night with DJ Chris Gunn, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, giveaways and more,” Shelly Braziel, executive director of Human Resources Inc., said in a news release. “Come walk the red carpet, get your pictures taken by the paparazzi and even crown a king and queen.”
Braziel emphasized urgency in purchasing tickets at $100 a couple. Reserved VIP tables for eight are $800 and valet parking tickets are $15. Tickets go on sale at 7 p.m. Monday at Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/623940000337
“This is going to be a smaller scale event than what we normally do, so we do not suggest that people wait to get their tickets,” Braziel said Friday. “We are anticipating it to sell out pretty quickly based on the feedback we’ve had.”
For more information, check an event page at Human Resources
Council on Facebook or email hrctexas.ed@gmail.com or call 903-784-2580. The event is limited to persons 21 years and older.
Horizon House provides shelter for homeless individuals and families for up to two years while residents either find a job, save up money, look for a house or get other assistance.
“It’s a great program,” Braziel said. “We provide a lot of programming to help address the cause of their homelessness.”
During the summer months, the shelter provides a cooling station open to all from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and in the winter a warming station as well.
Earlier in the year, at Mardi Gras, a larger Human Resources fundraiser for both its Meals on Wheels and Horizon House programs, and again at a recent Lamar County Commissioners’ Court budget workshop Braziel explained that Meals on Wheels receives grants to supplement local funding while Horizon House relies 100% on private donations and local funding.
“We have 30 people living there right now who would otherwise be on the street,” Braziel told commissioners. “So it is crucial that we receive local funding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.