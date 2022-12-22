Iola Marie Hopkins, 99, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Graveside services were provided by Bright-Holland Funeral Home at 10 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2022, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Caviness.
Mrs. Hopkins was born on Sept. 10, 1923, in Tigertown, TX to Aaron Perry Briggs and Elba Isle Adams Briggs. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Ray Hopkins. Mrs. Hopkins was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paris. She retired from Southwestern Bell and AT&T. She was a past president and district director of the Business and Professional Women’s Club and was honored as the Woman of the Year in 1973. She was a past president of the Eta Delta Chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was the Woman of the Year in 1959. She was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed hunting, traveling, reading and talking with people. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband, and siblings, Loma Smith, Jimmy Briggs, Cleo Cartwright, Henry Briggs, and Edith Ross.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Briggs of Grand Prairie, TX; nephew, Kenneth Smith and wife, Robin of Wichita Falls, TX; nieces, Diane Thompson and Marlene Kelley of Grants Pass, OR; Paula Frierson of Austin, TX; and Sheri Briggs of Arlington, TX; and numerous great-nieces and nephews, including Aaron Cartwright of Paris, TX; James Cartwright of Santa Cruz, CA, Pamela Johnson of Burleson, TX; Cherie Sheffield of Elk Grove, CA; and Tammie Henderson and Mark Peterson of Wichita Falls, TX; and special acknowledgement to her lifelong friend, Melba Wright, Judy Daughtrey, Karen Haney-Jones, Joey Copeland, and caregivers, Cleo Crews, Donna Bennett, Karen Harper, Dacia Snead, Jana Sanders, and Platinum Hospice, and her feline friend, Bear.
