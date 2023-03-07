Jackie Lemuel Ervin

Jackie Lemuel Ervin, age 88, of Paris, passed away Saturday, March 4, at The Home Place Assisted Living in Paris. Services are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Roden-Pryor Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning one hour prior to services. Pastor Casey Rogers will officiate and interment will be at Antioch Cemetery in Biardstown.

A son of Henry Richard 'Bud' Ervin and Mamie Florence Gage, he was born on Sept. 10, 1934, in the Viewpoint community of Lamar County. He attended Jennings and Delmar schools and was a graduate of Delmar High School in 1953. 

