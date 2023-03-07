Jackie Lemuel Ervin, age 88, of Paris, passed away Saturday, March 4, at The Home Place Assisted Living in Paris. Services are set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Roden-Pryor Funeral Home with a time of visitation beginning one hour prior to services. Pastor Casey Rogers will officiate and interment will be at Antioch Cemetery in Biardstown.
A son of Henry Richard 'Bud' Ervin and Mamie Florence Gage, he was born on Sept. 10, 1934, in the Viewpoint community of Lamar County. He attended Jennings and Delmar schools and was a graduate of Delmar High School in 1953.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1965. He worked as an aircraft mechanic C-130 aircraft. After leaving the service, he was a long haul truck driver and farmer for thirty-eight years. He loved collecting and working on tractors, especially John Deere. He was a long time member of the Red River Valley Antique Tractor Club and could be found many years at the annual tractor show and tractor pulls.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 19 years, Frances Leon Gentry Ervin in 2018; a sister, Margorie Ruth Ervin Eatherly in 2020; a brother, Henry Lee Ervin in 1990; and a brother, Billy Hugh Ervin in 1982.
Surviving are his sister, Ruby Nell Ervin Elsner of Buna; two sons and daughter, Richard Ervin of Paris, Terry and Gina Ervin of Powderly, and Linette and Tim Denney of Waxahachie; Grandkids, Ashley Rogers and husband, Casey, Cameron Denney, and Connor Denney and wife, Karissa.
Great Grandkids; Ace, Judd, River, Sloan, Finn, Mia, Bryleigh, Tatum, Kyle, and Parker.
The family is especially grateful for the special care given to Jack while he lived at The Home Place.
Arrangements are under the care of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.