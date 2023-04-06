Jacob Peters Unger, affectionately known as Jake, passed from this life on Thursday, March, 30, 2023, at the age of 32 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jacob Unger was born one of seven children to Wilhelm Heinrichs Unger and Aganetha Klassen Peters Unger, on Oct. 10, 1990 in Seminole, Texas. He attended school in Canada at St. Mary’s Ontario; though Jake had lived in Canada and Seminole most of his childhood he resided in Paris, Texas the longest and that was home.
Jake married the love of his life Skylar Unger on June 27, 2021 in Paris, Texas. He was a devoted husband to Skylar and doting father to his daughter Caroline Elizabeth Unger, bonus daughter Peighton Danielle Hoskins and expectant daughter due in July. As a family they enjoyed many adventures like going to the zoo, museums, riding four wheelers or bikes and having cookouts with their extended family and friends. He was a dedicated, self-employed contractor in many aspects of construction. He was a beloved brother to his siblings Willi, Henry, Eva, Nancy, Johnny and Daniel Unger, but also their best friend. When Jake was not working or spending time with his wife and children you could often find him fishing, driving the backroads, riding four wheelers, repairing or building something with any of his siblings. He was also a loving Uncle who loved spending time with all of his nieces and nephews.
Jake never met a stranger; he would bring laughter and joy everywhere he went. He loved and lived life to the fullest and found joy in helping others. You could find Jake under a truck, at the grill cooking up some steaks for his friends and family, on the mic at any get-together singing karaoke or enjoying the company of his many friends. His compassion for others made a lasting impact on everyone he met.
Jake is survived by his wife Skylar Unger, daughters Caroline, Peighton and expectant daughter due in July, mother Aganetha Unger, father Wilhelm Unger, siblings Willi Unger and wife Anni, Henry Unger and wife Paige, Eva Unger, Nancy Unger, Johnny Unger and Daniel Unger; nieces and nephews Isaiah Unger, Naomi Unger, Anthony Lehman, Aurora Lehman, Nalani Bennett and Levana Unger; a number of aunts and uncles Martha and Pete Friesen; mother-in-law Patricia Calk; with numerous cousins and a countless number of friends.
He was preceded in death by an Aunt, Lisa Peters; Grandmother Elizabeth Bergen; father-in-law Dr. Tom Calk; father-in-law Danny Cornelison and Uncle Willy Martens.
Pallbearers will be; Willi Unger, Henry Unger, Daniel Unger, Pete Friesen, Jason Poysti, Dustin Taylor, Wilhelm Unger and Landon Smith.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Thursday, April 6 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Samuel Evers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023.
