The family will be hosting a public memorial service on Sunday, April 2, 2023, 2 p.m. at Ft. Towson Cemetery in Ft. Towson, Oklahoma. James Earl Cannedy, 75, of Paris, Texas, went to be with the Lord after passing away peacefully at home on March 28, 2023.
James was born on June 29, 1947, in Delta County, the son of Gaylon Cannedy and Grace Annie Pulliam Cannedy. James owned and operated Cannedy’s Garage for 47 years. He loved the Lord, his family, hard work, and quail hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents; seven brothers, Lestil, Joe, George, Giles, John, Gaylon, and Darrell. James is survived by his wife, Cathy of the home; children, David Cannedy and wife, Terri, Sharon Hevron and husband, Nelson, Brenda Cannedy; step-children: Patricia Rust and husband, Kevin, Tifaney Sampson and husband, J.D.; grandchildren, Collin Lafferty, Bryan James Cannedy, Madison Cannedy, Jessica Lott and husband, Cary, Clifton Mitchell and wife, Megan, Jay Dalton Coursey, Lauren Huie and husband, Trevor, Zoey Hevron, Mallory White and husband, Billy, Dakota Newman and wife, Taylor, Keaton Ladell and Logan Rust; eight great grandchildren and brothers: Sam and wife, Teresa, Jeff and wife, Tessi and Carl and wife, Cori and numerous friends.
Special thanks to Mays Home Health and Platinum Hospice for doing such an amazing job taking care of our loved one.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.