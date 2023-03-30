James Earl Cannedy

James Earl Cannedy

The family will be hosting a public memorial service on Sunday, April 2, 2023, 2 p.m. at Ft. Towson Cemetery in Ft. Towson, Oklahoma. James Earl Cannedy, 75, of Paris, Texas, went to be with the Lord after passing away peacefully at home on March 28, 2023.

James was born on June 29, 1947, in Delta County, the son of Gaylon Cannedy and Grace Annie Pulliam Cannedy. James owned and operated Cannedy’s Garage for 47 years. He loved the Lord, his family, hard work, and quail hunting.

