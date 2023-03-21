James Frederick LeDerer

James Frederick LeDerer, age 87, died on Friday, Oct. 28, at Paris Regional Medical Center. He was born April 14, 1935, in Wellington, Texas, to Frederick C. and Zena Ferrell LeDerer. His childhood was filled with two things that fueled the passions of his life: music and medicine. His mother was a music teacher. He began playing the cornet in the school band and discovered the joy of singing in a barbershop quartet. His mother was also quite ill most of his childhood,and he spent countless hours with his parents seeing various doctors for her, and decided as a child that medicine would be his future. In addition, growing up in the aisles of LeDerer Hardware & Furniture Company fed his mechanical mind, and James Frederick could build or fix a wide range of things.

