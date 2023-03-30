Life Epitome: James Lee “Mickey” Edwards, was born on Oct. 16, 1966, in Detroit, Texas to the parentage of the late Hetrolia “Bruce” and the late Mamie Wade Edwards. He attended and completed his education at Delmar School District and graduated in 1985. Mickey joined church at an early age. He was employed by Hugo Housing Authority in Maintenance until his health began to decline. Through the years his hobbies included watching T.V., going to the drag races, hanging out with his friends, barbecuing/grilling, watching sports, and doing vehicle maintenance work. He was also a proud supporter of the Dallas Cowboys. James “Mickey” entered rest on March 21, 2023 at Medical City McKinney surrounded by siblings. Funeral services for 56 year old Mr. James Lee Edwards “Mickey” of Hugo, OK will be Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11 A.M. in Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 405 2nd St., NE Street, Paris, Texas with Pastor Richard Jones, eulogist. Interment will be in Fairland Cemetery, Paris, Texas under the direction of Citizens Funeral Home, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, Texas. citizensfuneralhome.com. Viewing will be Saturday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hetrolia “Bruce” and Manie Wade Edwards and brothers, Charles and Hetrolia “Bubba” Edwards Jr.
Loved Ones Who Remain: Daughters; Sharona Harris and Darron, of Arlington, Texas and Nakeia Nassar of Durant, Oklahoma. Son, James “J.J.” Edwards Jr. of Houston, Texas. Sisters; Bennie Shepherd and Rev. Billy of Paris, Texas; Maxine Ellis and Larry of Brookston, Texas; Joyce Milton of Paris, Texas; and Kimberly Battle of Wake Village, Texas. Brothers; Robert Edwards and Cora of Tyler, Texas; J.B. Edwards and Mary of Longview, Texas and Fred Edwards and Deborah of Paris, Texas. Special Aunt, Margaret Wade of Paris, Texas. Grandchildren; Harper Harris of Arlington, Texas and Violet Behling of Durant, Oklahoma, and a host of nieces and nephews. Masks are recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.