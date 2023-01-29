James Lowell “Jim” Bolton, 83, of Paris, passed away Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home while surrounded by family.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Strempke officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Jim, the son of Ralph Lee Bolton and Beulah Howard Bolton, was born May 29, 1939, in Paris. He graduated from Delmar High School in 1957, and through the years has always stayed close to his classmates. Following a career with B & W, Jim retired as a materials manager after 30 years service to the company. Jim served a number of years in the United States National Guard before his honorable discharge. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church. Jim loved his family and was a hardworking man who always tried to do the right thing.
His parents; a son, Brian Bolton; and three siblings, Rex Bolton, Carole Jackson and Kay Reddell, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gregory Bolton, whom he married on Feb. 23, 1962, building 60 years of family and memories; a son, Greg Bolton; two grandchildren, Blake Bolton and Elizabeth Bolton; a great-grandson, Roman Campos; a brother, David Bolton and wife, Pat; a sister, Lynne Asbery; several cousins, including Bruce Howard, who was also his best friend; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
