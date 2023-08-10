James Norman Walker, 81, of Arthur City, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
A memorial service honoring his life will be held at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 with Rev. Rocky Burrow officiating.
James was born on Oct. 20, 1941 to Johnny Degarmore Walker and Annie Maud Hoover in Yuma, Arizona. He served in the United States army, going overseas as a Lineman. He had many interests, including painting, drawing, carpentry, and computer technology. He was a talented cook, carpenter, electrician and mechanic. James married Mary Sue Rhoades on July 17, 1977 and they shared a life of love for 46 years. He was a member of Chicota Baptist Church and a firm believer in the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. He also loved his grandchildren deeply and made it his daily routine to pass out cookies to them.
James loved his family and had a heart for giving to show his affection. He had a vivacious sense of humor and greeted his loved ones with smiles and hugs. James was also a firm believer in taking care of his family and did all that he could through his life to make sure they were taken care of.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Sue Walker; his six children, James Norman Walker II, Dawnna Walth, Randy Walker, Mark Walker, Timothy Freeby and Jennifer Cone; as well as 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his sister, Wanda Lutrell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Maurice Walker and Harold Dean Walker.
The family would like to issue special thanks to all the doctors and nurses at Paris Regional who assisted with James’ care, to all his doctors who worked with him to better his health, and to Pastor Rocky Burrow for his support and friendship. They would also like to thank their family at Chicota Baptist Church for their prayers and support.
Online condolences may be sent to the Walker family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
