James Wilbur Bivens, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at his home in Caviness, Texas. Services have been scheduled for 10 AM, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Mackey officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. A time of visitation with the family will take place on Tuesday evening, 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home.
James was born to Delia Bramlett and James “Kirk” Bivens in Atlas, Texas on April 7, 1947. He attended Delmar High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1966-1972, and served as a combat soldier in Vietnam. He returned to Lamar County and gained knowledge and expertise through all his life experiences; Campbell Soup, Flex-o-Lite, ESystems, David Buster Construction, Paris Truck Supply, and owner of Bivens Construction. James was clever and could rebuild or repair anything. He was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart, he was generous and brave.
His parents and his sister, Sylvia Hutchings, preceded James in death. He is survived by his four sons. Davy and wife Laura, Judd and wife Shelly, Josh and wife Krystal, Joshua Streety; and a daughter, Brandi Bivens all of Paris. He has 10 grandchildren, Ellie Stringer, Evan Leyva, Tyler Henderson, Tate Bivens, Jamie Bivens, Cheyenne Bivens, Emmelie Bivens, Melissa, Sophia, and Levi Streety. James had seven great grandchildren, Emmitt, Pake and Rainey Stringer and Koa, Kai, and Indy Leyva, and Rubi Henderson. His siblings, Denise Browning and husband Jack, Sammy Bivens and wife Rosemary, and Eddie Bivens, survive him.
Pallbearers will be Tate Bivens, Dustin Stringer, Alexx Leyva, Rodney Beshirs, Gator Garrison, and Ricky Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are Roy Thomas, Larry Goforth, Kenneth Young, and Jimmy McFadden. To leave a message for the family, visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.
