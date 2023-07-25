James Wilbur Bivens

James Wilbur Bivens

James Wilbur Bivens, 76, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at his home in Caviness, Texas. Services have been scheduled for 10 AM, Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Bryan Mackey officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery. A time of visitation with the family will take place on Tuesday evening, 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home.

James was born to Delia Bramlett and James “Kirk” Bivens in Atlas, Texas on April 7, 1947. He attended Delmar High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1966-1972, and served as a combat soldier in Vietnam. He returned to Lamar County and gained knowledge and expertise through all his life experiences; Campbell Soup, Flex-o-Lite, ESystems, David Buster Construction, Paris Truck Supply, and owner of Bivens Construction. James was clever and could rebuild or repair anything. He was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart, he was generous and brave.

