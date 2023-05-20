Jane Hervey Nation, 70, of Idabel, passed away on May 18, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on Sept. 29, 1952 the daughter of Shirley and John Hervey Sr. She met Charles Nation in 1995 and a few years later they married on April 18 at DeQueen. She attended the First United Methodist Church in Idabel, Oklahoma.Jane enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and being on the houseboat at the lake. She was outgoing and never met a stranger. She enjoyed photography and entered numerous contests including the McCurtain County Free Fair and Owa-Chito photo contests where she collected many blue ribbons. She was kind and helpful and this truly showed as she and Charles owned and operated Norwood Nation Funeral Home. She alongside of Charles, cared for the families of the community with great compassion. Jane is survived by her husband, Charles Nation of Idabel; daughter, Amanda Cole and husband, Ross of Paris, Texas; sisters, Kay Hamilton of Paris, Texas, Sarah Schnell and husband, Mark of Terril, Iowa; sister-in-law, Donna Hervey of Forney, Texas; grandchildren, Olivia Ratliff of Paris, Texas, Emma Cole and Ethan Cole of Paris, Texas; great-grandson, Jackson Williams of Paris, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Hervey, Jr., and infant son, Chad.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Idabel, Oklahoma with Rev. Mark Jardine officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Evergreen Cemetery Pavilion in Paris, Texas.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Clardy Funeral Service Chapel in Idabel, OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.