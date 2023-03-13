Janelle Bryant Jordan Greene, 93, passed away on March 7, 2023 in Paris Chalet. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 P.M. Monday, March 13, 2023 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 P.M. till 6 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.
Janelle Greene was born on April 13, 1929 to Everette Eugene Bryant and Hazel Norene Garner Bryant. She was the middle child of three children; brother, Don Eugene Bryant (deceased); and sister, Wanda Bryant Pomroy.
Janelle attended and graduated from Paris High School and Paris Junior College. She was a member of Lamar Ave. Church of Christ and worked for many years at The Collegiate Shoppe.
She married John Carroll Jordan, in Paris on Oct. 8, 1950 and they celebrated 24 years of marriage and the birth of their daughter Jana Jordan. John died in 1974.
She met and married Harold Cline Greene in Paris, 1977. They celebrated 27 years of marriage with Gary Greene, Harold’s son, completing this family. Harold died in Nov., 2004.
Survivors are daughter, Jana Jordan Julien of Plano; and granddaughter Hayley Renee Julien, of Austin, Tx.; son, Gary Greene and wife, Nita Greene; grandson Major Hayden and wife, Rachel. Two great grandchildren, Evan and Cora Olivia Hayden, all of Universal City, TX.; sister, Wanda Bryant Pomroy, of Irving, TX., Numerous nieces and nephews from the Bryant, Jordan and Greene families and many loving friends.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
