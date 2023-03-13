Janelle Bryant Jordan Greene

Janelle Bryant Jordan Greene, 93, passed away on March 7, 2023 in Paris Chalet. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 P.M. Monday, March 13, 2023 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 P.M. till 6 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home.

Janelle Greene was born on April 13, 1929 to Everette Eugene Bryant and Hazel Norene Garner Bryant. She was the middle child of three children; brother, Don Eugene Bryant (deceased); and sister, Wanda Bryant Pomroy.

