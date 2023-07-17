Janette Dees Coats

Janette Dees Coats went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2023, in Paris, Texas.

She is preceded in death by both parents, John Hubert and Gladys Dees; both sisters, Wilma Orrell and husband, Raymond, and Edwina Edwards; her brother, Jerry Dees; her husband, Darrell; and son, Donald Coats.

