Janette Dees Coats went to be with the Lord on July 13, 2023, in Paris, Texas.
She is preceded in death by both parents, John Hubert and Gladys Dees; both sisters, Wilma Orrell and husband, Raymond, and Edwina Edwards; her brother, Jerry Dees; her husband, Darrell; and son, Donald Coats.
She is survived by her children, Dottie Nance and husband, DeWayne, and Deann Reger and husband, Tim; grandchildren, Jamie Coats, Julie Mitchel and husband, Paul, Chad Reger and wife, Alanna, Tiffany Nance, Cody Reger and wife, Ashli, Travis Reger and wife, Katy, Zachary Nance and wife, Meagan, Rachel Nance, and Trevor Reger and wife, Jacie. Jan was blessed with 17 great-grandchildren.
Jan was born in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on Sept. 25,1935, to John Hubert and Gladys Dees. She attended Mesquite High School where she played clarinet in the band and was a key player on the state finalist basketball team. She also enjoyed 4-H and riding in the quadrille in rodeo grand entries. After graduation, she briefly attended Dallas Bible College, and married the love of her life, Darrell Coats.
Darrell and Jan went on to have three wonderful children, Donald, Dottie and Deann, and nine grandchildren. Jan kept the books for several companies, including Jan-Kay Construction, 3-C Construction and Jan-Kay Ranch, Inc. Much to Darrell’s dismay she received her pilot’s license before him. Before starting the Jan-Kay Ranch, Inc. Christian Camp, she and Darrell would take their church to other camps. Jan would serve as cook, counselor and teacher for the campers. Together, with her husband, Jan was one of the founders of Jan-Kay Ranch, Inc. She always enjoyed bringing groups to see God’s creation whenever possible. She went on to touch many lives by teaching Bible Credit at her church, teaching the youth and adult Sunday school classes, and doing anything and everything that needed to be done at Jan-Kay Ranch. She loved watching the campers learn about the Lord, playing card games with family, and sewing/quilting whenever she could. The family was always excited to see the amazing creations, or crazy costumes that she would create.
When she and Darrell were not at the Ranch, they loved to travel and take their grandchildren to see new places. After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, we know Jan is happy to be home with Darrell and the Lord she loved and served.
Services for Jan will be held at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris, Texas, on July 16 2023. The family visitation will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, with the services following at 3 p.m. The family will hold a private burial in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be sent to Jan-Kay Ranch inc.,P.O. Box 12, Detroit, TX 75436 or online at jan-kayranch.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.