Janice Lee Jackson, age 70, of Midlothian, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Janice, the daughter of Jesse W. and Margie H. Hoover Durham was born on April 25, 1953, in Paris, Texas. She married Denny R. Jackson on Nov. 5, 1971.
Janice graduated from Paris High School.
She completed her postsecondary education at East Texas State University (now Texas A&M - Commerce), earning both bachelors and masters degrees in Education. She began her teaching career at Roxton ISD, later joining Paris ISD where she served students and their families at T.G. Givens Elementary and Thomas Justiss Elementary. She discovered her passion as a special educator after becoming an Educational Diagnostician. In 2008, she retired from Paris ISD while serving as the Director of Special Education. Some of her fondest memories were working alongside the Special Services staff where she developed amazing friendships. After retiring, she and Denny moved to Midlothian, Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She was an exceptional Gigi and loved her grandchildren immensely.
Her parents and brother, Michael Durham, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Denny Jackson; and their children, Kellie Spencer and husband, Clay, of Midlothian, Derek Jackson and wife, Laura, also of Midlothian. They were blessed with five grandchildren; Colton, Luke, and Rylee Spencer, and Dakota and Hunter Jackson.
Denny, Kellie and Derek will receive family and friends during a Celebration of Life Reception that will be held at the Texas Pacific Event Center on Saturday, July 15 from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. There will be no funeral services at this time. Janice is currently continuing her legacy of helping others at UT Southwestern through the advancement of medical education and research.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Janice’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Dementia Society of America or the Paris Education Foundation.
