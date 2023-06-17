Dr. C. Jean Bailey Campbell, 98, of Paris, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care.
A celebration of her life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Gary O’Connor officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the celebration of her life.
Jean, the daughter of Dewey Milton Bailey and Grace Carnes Bailey, was born on Sept. 14, 1924, in New Albany, Indiana.
On June 23, 1945, she married Harold Eugene Campbell, and they began a life’s journey that would span 68 years before his death on April 18, 2013. When Harold completed his duties with the United States Air Force, they moved to Clarendon Hills, Illinois where Harold began his career with the Campbell Soup Company. (no relation!) While in Illinois, Jean continued to devote her time to Bridge Clubs, teaching children’s Sunday school classes and Vacation Bible School. She began teaching drama classes and eventually opened the Pixie Playhouse in Clarendon Hills, directing numerous plays and belonging to the Theatre of Western Springs, Illinois. This is where her greatest joy became a passion.
In 1964, Harold moved the family to Napoleon, Ohio (Campbell Soup Company!) where Jean continued with Sunday school, organizing a city swim team and began her love of synchronized swimming. At the same time, she began her journey at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio. She began to work on her Master’s Degree and her Doctorate, where her dissertation was “An Approach to Human Movement for the Stage”. While all this was occurring, she began teaching in the Women’s Health and Physical Education Department. Then, she accepted the position of coaching the women’s swim team and the women’s synchronized swim team. She is, to this date, the winningest coach at Bowling Green State University in men or women’s athletics. In Oct. 2022, she was inducted into the Bowling Green State University Athletic Hall of Fame. There are relays named in her honor at the university.
In 1978, Harold’s career with the Campbell Soup Company brought them to Paris, Texas. In Paris, she continued with Bridge Clubs, Sunday school teaching, theater, teaching swimming, synchronized swimming, diving, and all the other activities that kept her active well into her 90’s.
Jean and several others began performing in plays. They eventually acquired the Plaza Theater in downtown Paris, which is now The Paris Community Theater. Jean developed the Children’s Theater and the community theater grew. She acted in and directed numerous plays in many roles. During the spring, she would direct a large play for children where area schools would bring their classes to see live theater. She taught countless children in theater, swimming, synchronized swimming and diving. Jean taught swimming at the Gordon Country Club, the Dolphin Swim Club of Paris, and in her private pool at the Campbell’s home. Many of those students still refer to themselves as “Campbell’s Kids”. She helped to promote the City of Paris Swimming Pool which is in operation today serving the youth of Paris.
She and Harold traveled the world extensively on cruises, many times with Jean’s sister, Jo Dawson, and friends Evelyn Wise and Ben Holland.
Her parents and her sister, Jo Bailey Dawson, preceded her in death.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Debbie Campbell Burk (Bob), grandson, Tyler Wade (Ashley), and great granddaughter, Saylor, her first great grandchild. Her son, Dr. Jeff Campbell (Karen Kurzawa), granddaughter, Katie Campbell Robinson (Andrew), and her soon to be second great grandchild, and grandson, Charles Bailey “Charlie” Campbell. Special family members; Trent Burk (Krista) and children Declan and Selene, and Shannon Burk. Nieces and nephews, Mike Dawson (Mary Alice) and four children, Bob Dawson (Meg), and Mary Jo Dawson Demeyer and son, Luther Demeyer.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Carolyn Frierson, Kristi Frierson, Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care and its caring staff.
If desired, the family requests that memorials be made to: Bowling Green State University Women’s Swim Team, 1001 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43403, First Christian Church, 780 20th St. N.E., Paris, TX 75460, Central Presbyterian Church, 309 S. Church St., Paris, TX 75460, or the City of Paris Aquatic Center, 150 1st St. S.E., Paris, TX 75460.
If you knew Jean, there were not enough words to describe her, and if you did not know her, there are not enough words to describe her.
“Do it because it’s the right thing to do and it’s legal!” “one more time” “bellybutton facing the audience” “speak clearly and louder” “do not end a sentence with a preposition”
Exit stage left.
