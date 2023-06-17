Jean Bailey Campbell

Jean Bailey Campbell

Dr. C. Jean Bailey Campbell, 98, of Paris, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at Spring Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care.

A celebration of her life is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Rev. Gary O’Connor officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the celebration of her life.

