Jeff Erwin went to be with His Lord at 11:28 on June 29, in Plano, Texas at the age of 57. No formal services will be held at this time.
Jeff was born the first of twin boys on April 24, 1966 in Ft. Worth, Texas to George and Sandra Erwin. Jeff Married Christina Erwin June 4, 1983 in Lake Tawakoni, Texas. During their marriage of 40 years they raised two sons, Jeffrey and Jake, to whom Jeff passed his love of muscle cars and his mechanical skills. Jeff was an avid drag racer in his younger years. He built his 1970 Chevelle piece by piece and frequented many racetracks in the area. As mentioned, Jeff was a mechanic by trade. He began working for Case tractors in 1985. He was known by farmers across Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma and could fix any piece of equipment brought before him. After leaving Case, he worked for Daisy Farms and PJ Trailers until his health began to fail. Jeff was a member of Saving Grace Ministries, where he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Erwin; aunt, Sharon Bowden; uncle, Eddie Ray Bowden; father-in-law, David Chapa Sr. and brothers-in-law, David Chapa Jr. and Jason Chapa.
He is survived by his wife, Christina Erwin; sons, Jeffrey and wife, Sheena, and Jake and wife, Jill of Paris; grandchildren, Claire, Cameron, Kyle and Alice Erwin; mother, Sandra Erwin; brothers, George Erwin Jr. and wife, Rose of Bells, Tx, Jim Erwin and wife, Penny of Kenosha, Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Vicki Hood and husband, John of Paris; lifelong friend, Larry Luster and wife, Vangie of Paris; numerous extended family and a very special companion, his dog Shorty.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Saving Grace Ministries, Dashielle Floyd, Charlie Cutshall and Charlie Brazeal.
Online condolences may be sent to the Erwin family by visiting fry-gibbs.com .
