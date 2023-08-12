Jeff Roach was born in Paris, Texas on Sept. 1, 1968. He attended school at North Lamar and graduated from Detroit High School in 1987.
From 1990 until 1994, he proudly served our country during Desert Storm in the US Navy as an Aviation Electronic Technician Specialist working on F-14’s. He was stationed on the USS Carl Vinson West Pack. During that time, he was honored to be an RCPO, VAST Operator and was awarded the Good Conduct award, Southwest Asia Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Award. He also received special clearance as a CASS operator to work in Daytona, Florida.
He married the love of his life, Krystal May, on June 30, 1995. They have lived their married life in Paris. Jeff had unique talents. He worked as an electrician at Campbell Soup and B&W. He also worked at NAES Power Plant as a plant operator. He was such a visionary and a risk taker. He even wanted to have a bamboo farm; he went as far as becoming a member of the American Bamboo Society. But his true passion and talent was in building, landscaping, and designing. He had a genuine vision to make things better. He loved to use his creativity to design and build cabins in Hochatown. It brought him much happiness to work alongside his wife and children in his many exciting ventures with Legend.
Jeff put his faith in Christ at a young age. He was a behind the scenes person. He did not want any attention brought to the things that he did for others. He donated anonymously many times. If there was someone in need, he would stop whatever he was doing and help…whether it was money, coats, water, or just listening. He was there. After many night shifts, he would even donate his time to Mulberry Creek Nursery to learn landscaping alongside his son, Jake. Jeff not only gave his time; but also went so far as to donate his contracting services to build cabins. One of his biggest desires was to mentor other veterans. Not only did he help here in his community, but he and Krystal served and helped families in Guatemala. They were actively attending Impact Church.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Krystal; his children Bailee and husband, Cody Beaudoin; Jake Roach; Jacee Roach and his grandchildren Sailor, Cali, Blakely, and one on the way; his mom, Linda Daniels; his dad, Chris Roach; his siblings and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Leslie and Violet Turner; LB and Faye Roach; granddaughter, Charlie Beaudoin.
A private family service will be held at a late date. The family requests that no flowers be sent, instead they ask that you honor Jeff’s memory by making a donation to the Warrior’s Heart Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the Roach family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
