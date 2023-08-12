Jeff Roach

Jeff Roach

Jeff Roach was born in Paris, Texas on Sept. 1, 1968. He attended school at North Lamar and graduated from Detroit High School in 1987.

From 1990 until 1994, he proudly served our country during Desert Storm in the US Navy as an Aviation Electronic Technician Specialist working on F-14’s. He was stationed on the USS Carl Vinson West Pack. During that time, he was honored to be an RCPO, VAST Operator and was awarded the Good Conduct award, Southwest Asia Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Award. He also received special clearance as a CASS operator to work in Daytona, Florida.

