Jeffrey Robert Haley Jr., 38, of Paris passed away on March 5, 2023 in Paris. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Rev. Tiny Freelen officiating Burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens with Jason Todd, Ryan Stephens, Aalix Dydell, Lance Chaverria, Chase Chaverria, Brandon Helms, James Owens and Jay Henry serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Haskell Stephens Jr., Brian Haley and Steven Haley. The family will receive friends from 6 P.M. till 8 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1984 in Paris, Texas. He loved his job at Rocking W Equipment where he was manager and in charge of the entire operation. Jeffrey was an excellent salesman and a master mechanic. He loved traveling with his wife Jessica by his side. They were inseparable and such an adventurous couple. From storm chasers to mud bogging. You would often find him helping people in need which showed the kind of man he was. His wife and family agreed he was "A Man’s Man". He never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Wintermute Haley whom he married on May 18, 2017 in Winona, Minnesota; children, Tyler, William, Masie, Nadia and Brooklyn; step- children, Shawna and Jacob Winton; his parents, Jeffrey Robert Haley Sr. and Susan Gale Stephens Haley; brother, Richard Haley and wife, Brenda Perry; sister, Brenda Haley and husband, Aalix Dydell; In-laws, Jess and Joann Wintermute; paternal grandmother, Kathleen Haley and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends who loved and will miss him dearly.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his maternal grand-parents, Haskell and Virginia Stephens and paternal grandfather, William Eugene Haley.
