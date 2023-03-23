Jerry “Pops” Ward Allen

Jerry “Pops” Ward Allen

Jerry “Pops” Ward Allen, age 85, passed away on March 20, 2023, surrounded by love and family in his home in Avon, Connecticut.

Jerry was born in Hackett, Arkansas in 1937 to Word Monroe Allen and Hettie Jane Kating Allen. A misunderstanding of his father’s first name led to Jerry’s and his son Brad’s middle names being incorrectly spelled as Ward. Apparently not wanting to leave his daughter Dana out of the family naming error tradition, Jerry misspelled her middle name on her birth certificate, a secret he kept for 40 years.

