Jerry Wade Garrison

Jerry Wade Garrison

With great hope in the Resurrection, Jerry Wade Garrison, 85, has gone to be with his Lord and Saviour on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Paris, Texas. He leaves behind a legacy of humility, hard work, and joy for all his family.

Jerry Wade, a proud fifth-generation Texan, was born on May 10, 1937, in Unity, Texas, to Vollie Elmer and Allie Favors Garrison. Jerry grew up near his ancestral home where he worked the land alongside his beloved siblings. Jerry was one of seven children. He loved all of his siblings dearly and fondly recalled days of running around the woods, getting into trouble, and working to help provide for the family as he lost his mother at a young age. This legacy of hard work continued into his high school days, where he worked to care for his ailing father. It was at this time that Jerry would meet the greatest love of his life, Cora Mae Ashford of Paris, Texas. They were soon married on March 23, 1957 in Paris, Texas, as he began a life-long career at the John Kraft Sesame Seed factory in Paris, Texas.

