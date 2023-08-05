Jesse Wilson Bridges, age 90, gained his passage from this world into the next on Aug. 2, 2023.
Funeral services have been set for Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home at 11 A.M. with Rev. Mark Hutchison officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was a lifelong resident of Paris, Texas being born there on Dec. 28, 1932 to Louise Wilson Bridges and Jesse Charlie Bridges.
He was known by many titles; graduate of both Paris High School and East Texas State Teachers College, service member and veteran of the U.S. Army, teacher (Rosa Pearson Grammer, Delmar and numerous Sunday School classes), coach, insurance salesman. He was President of the Breakfast Optimist club when they began their baseball league and his roles included organizer, umpire and often working in the concession stand, anything to ensure all kids got a chance to play. But the titles that meant the most to him were son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and child of God.
As he leaves this world, he steps into the next assured that he will be greeted by those he loves who went before him; his parents, Louise and Jess; his wife, Dorothy Meadlin Bridges; son, James Alan Bridges; sister and brother-in-law Martha Bridges Cook and Cecil Cook; his mother and father in-law, Bess Johnson Meadlin and Leonard Meadlin; and countless friends whom he loved as family. They loved him, guided him, and we feel certain, have reunited with him at the feet of Jesus.
He leaves behind to celebrate his life and give thanks for the blessings of loving and being loved by him; children; daughter and son-in-law, Vicki Bridges Matustik and David Matustik; son and daughter-in-law, Jesse Bradley Bridges and Wendy Walker Bridges; and his beloved grandchildren who know him as Pop, Rachel Lauren Matustik (Dallas Reaves), Adam Michael Matustik, Jesse Alexander Bridges (Lois Woodworth Bridges), and Olivia Diane Bridges all of whom know they will someday enjoy reunion with him for earthly death is not how the story ends, but where everlasting life begins. Victory in Jesus.
Online condolences may be sent to the Bridges family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
