Jimmie Don Mills, 88, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Pine Tree Assisted Living.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. Tommy Turner officiating. Private burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Jimmie was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Bertha Hutchings Smith. He graduated from Paris High School in 1952, from Paris Junior College in 1954, and received a B.B.A. from East Texas Teachers College in 1956. He married Billie Horton Duff on May 16, 1958, building 60 years of family and memories before her death on Sept. 2, 2018.
Jimmie started work with UARCO Business Forms in Oct. 1956. He held several office positions until his retirement in 1994. He also worked part-time at Kroger from 1995 – 2008. He served six years in the U. S. Army Reserve from 1956-1962. Jimmie enjoyed playing golf and watching all types of sporting events. He took pride in maintaining a manicured lawn. He was a member of First Baptist Church Paris and was active in the Sanctuary Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Mills; his mother, Bertha Hutchings Smith; a daughter, Judy Stephens; and a sister-in-law, Doris Faulkner.
Survivors include a daughter, Jamie Wesson and husband, Hal; a grandson, Jordon Thielman; a son-in-law, David Stephens; a sister-in-law, Rita Salter and husband, Doug; a niece, Kellie Salter and son, Conner; a nephew, Daryl Salter and wife, Mary, and their daughters, Alyssa and Emily; a nephew, Blaine Faulkner; and two cousins, Sandra Norris and Janice Lomasney along with a host of friends.
The family would like to express appreciation to the staff of Pine Tree Ranch Assisted Living and Platinum Home Health for the care given to their loved one.
