Jimmie Don Mills, 88, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Pine Tree Assisted Living.

Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. Tommy Turner officiating. Private burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

