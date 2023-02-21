Jimmy Dale Martin

Jimmy Dale Martin, 76, of Paris, Texas died on Feb. 18, 2023. He was born on July 31, 1946, in Hugo, Oklahoma; the son of James Walter Martin and Leona May Record Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dewayne Martin; brothers, Melvin Martin and Weldon Martin; sisters, Tommie Martin, Margie Martin, and Wanda Martin.

Jimmy spent most of his life in the Hugo area, later moving to the Paris area. He honorably served his country for 22 years as a member of The Army National Guard. Jimmy also worked for the Campbell Soup Supply Company in Paris, TX for 28 years. In Jimmy’s spare time, he loved to watch the OU Football team play and take his favorite dog Jr. on rides in his red pickup truck that he loved so dearly. Jimmy was a loving and hardworking man. Spending time with his family and especially with his granddaughters, Londyn and Harper, was truly the greatest joy in his life. Jimmy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

