JoAnn McGhee

JoAnn McGhee

JoAnn McGhee was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Powderly, Texas to Marshall and Della Tidwell Brothers.

She attended many schools as her father worked construction, moving to various areas through the years. She received her high school diploma and completed courses through PJC in bookkeeping, later becoming a licensed beautician, but settling in a lifelong work as secretary.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.