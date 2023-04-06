JoAnn McGhee was born on Nov. 19, 1943 in Powderly, Texas to Marshall and Della Tidwell Brothers.
She attended many schools as her father worked construction, moving to various areas through the years. She received her high school diploma and completed courses through PJC in bookkeeping, later becoming a licensed beautician, but settling in a lifelong work as secretary.
While working at Campbell Soup, she met the love of her life, Glen McGhee. They married April 3, 1970 and successfully blended their family of six children. She passed away the day of their 53 Wedding Anniversary.
JoAnn enjoyed traveling and being with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Glen; her children, Thomas McMonigle and wife, Peyton, Tammie McMonigle Springer and husband, Gary, Teddy McMonigle and wife, Tracy, Tracy McMonigle and wife, Cynthia, Larry McGhee and wife, Rachel and Jimmy McGhee; grandchildren, Erin McMonigle Morris and husband, Chris, Ava McMonigle, Jennifer Springer Wark and husband, Johnny, Amanda Springer Grizzle and husband, Kody, Justin McMonigle, Alexi McMonigle, Noah McMonigle, Coy McGhee, Lilly McGhee, Mason Spangler; great-grandchildren, Jaxie, Camryn, Corin and Kyler; brother, Benny Brothers and wife, Vicki; niece, Sharri Brownfield and husband, Wayne; great-niece, Emily; great-nephew, Jaythan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Della Tidwell Brothers; sister, Addie Lou; and a baby brother.
Acting as pallbearers will be Johnny Wark, Kody Grizzle, Noah McMonigle, Coy McGhee, Chris Morris and Wayne Brownfield.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 6 at 9 A.M. Service will be at 10 A.M. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Red Hill Cemetery.
