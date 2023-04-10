John B. Hardy

John Byrd Hardy was born April 1, 1921, in Rison, Arkansas, to Willis and Mittie Brown Hardy. He and his family moved to Perryton in 1926 after a long five-day journey. As early as five years old, John had a strong work ethic that began when he was picking cotton. He started school at the Taz Community, and continued his education at McMillan School, Old Ochiltree, and graduated from Perryton High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1945-1946 during World War II in the Pacific Theater. On Sept. 19, 1948, he married the love of his life Wilma “Jean” Potts in Perryton, Texas. Together, they lived a very full and adventurous life. He and Jean rode motorcycles starting in 1975 and visited most lower 48 states, only missing Rhode Island, also including Canada and Mexico, totaling over 300,000 miles ridden together. He was a lifetime farmer, rancher, master woodworker and the biggest jokester you have ever met. He considered himself a jack of all trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Mittie Hardy; wife Jean Hardy; siblings, Ben Hardy, Ernest Hardy, Ruby Matthews, Elaine Herrington and Lucille Matthews; and one grandson, Brandon Hardy.
John is survived by a daughter, Voncille Hardy Cox of Big Spring, Texas; grandson, Chris and wife, Heather Sims, and great-grandchildren, Hardy and Kolt; grandson, Jon and wife, Allison Sims, and great-grandchildren, Jonas and Landry; and grandson, Jake and wife, Heather Willoughby.
Also, a daughter, Jane Hardy Golden and husband, Burton, and great-grandson, Coby King of Sumner, Texas; grandson, Bryan and wife, Melissa Golden, and great-grandchild Isaac; granddaughter, Melissa and husband, Forrest Livings, and great-grandchild, Echo; granddaughter, Beth and husband, Nathan King, and great-grandchild, Nakayla; grandson, Nick and wife, Sheena Lockwood, and great-grandchildren, Hayden and Landon Wilkerson, and Chloe Jane; granddaughter, Cindy and husband, Michael Morton, and great-grandchildren, Drake and Gage.
Also, a son, J.W. Hardy and wife, Darlena, of Perryton, Texas; a grandson Shawn and wife, Sarah Hardy, and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Bella, Ava,and Hudson; granddaughter, Melanie McVey, and fiancé, James Campbell, and great-grandchildren, Avery, Julian, Logan, and JT; grandson, Steven and wife, Tandy Drake, and a granddaughter, Natasha Hardy.
Also, a son, Douglas Hardy and wife, Angela, of Perryton, Texas, a granddaughter, Magen and husband, Derek Hyde, and great-grandchildren, Aeryanna and Charlotte; a granddaughter, Brooke Hardy; a grandson, Michale and wife, Melissa Meyer, and great-grandchildren, Mason, Matthew, McKenzie, Madison and Marshall; a grandson, Nick and wife, Sarah Meyer, and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hayden; a grandson, Caleb and wife, Nicole Abbott, and great-grandchildren, Remington and Naiyah; a granddaughter, Kayla and husband, Edgar Castanon, and great-grandchildren, Breynlenly, Charlie and Edgar John Douglas; and a granddaughter, Samantha Hardy.
He is also survived by one sister, Mavis Hibbard of Salt Lake City, Utah.
John B. Hardy, 102, of Perryton, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Ochiltree Cemetery. Viewing and visitation was to be held Thursday, April 6, and Friday, April 7, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and family viewing and visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Perryton. Funeral arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.