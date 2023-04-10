John B. Hardy

John B. Hardy

John Byrd Hardy was born April 1, 1921, in Rison, Arkansas, to Willis and Mittie Brown Hardy. He and his family moved to Perryton in 1926 after a long five-day journey. As early as five years old, John had a strong work ethic that began when he was picking cotton. He started school at the Taz Community, and continued his education at McMillan School, Old Ochiltree, and graduated from Perryton High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1945-1946 during World War II in the Pacific Theater. On Sept. 19, 1948, he married the love of his life Wilma “Jean” Potts in Perryton, Texas. Together, they lived a very full and adventurous life. He and Jean rode motorcycles starting in 1975 and visited most lower 48 states, only missing Rhode Island, also including Canada and Mexico, totaling over 300,000 miles ridden together. He was a lifetime farmer, rancher, master woodworker and the biggest jokester you have ever met. He considered himself a jack of all trades.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Mittie Hardy; wife Jean Hardy; siblings, Ben Hardy, Ernest Hardy, Ruby Matthews, Elaine Herrington and Lucille Matthews; and one grandson, Brandon Hardy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.