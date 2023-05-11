John Gilbert Arnold, born on July 16, 1950, in Queens, New York, died unexpectedly on May 2, 2023, in Paris, Texas.
John’s family moved to Texas when he was a young boy. He graduated from Lufkin High School in Lufkin, Texas, and earned a degree in engineering and a commission from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1974. He served at sea for several years, then at several stations on land in charge of the maintenance of Coast Guard vessels. His stories of his Coast Guard days and other travels fascinated friends and relatives. He left the Coast Guard in 1985 and moved to Lufkin, Texas, where he began the first of several jobs as a maintenance engineer. It was there he met his wife Kathleen.
He was a skilled worker, wonderful chef, and a great story teller. People at his table were well-fed and entertained.
The Arnolds lived in Lufkin, Texas, and then moved to Paris, Texas, where he lived until his death.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years Kathleen ‘Mielke’; Sisters, Denise and James Jordan and Melissa and John Berens; and Brother, Clinton.
He was preceded in death by parents Gilbert and Elaine Arnold.
A memorial gathering is planned for a later date.
John loved animals. Anyone wishing to honor him can make a donation to Baby Gunns Animal Rescue https://www.babygunns.org/ , their local animal shelter, or their favorite animal charity.
Online condolences may be sent to the Arnold family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.