John Paul Gilbert, 84, of Powderly, passed away on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Paris Regional Health.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Mr. Gilbert, the son of Orville Gilbert and Opal Brown Gilbert, was born on Oct. 4, 1938, in Tecumseh, Oklahoma.
He grew up in Shawnee, OK. John enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following a career that spanned 23 years, he retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. Following retirement, he owned and operated Gilbert’s United Hobbies and invested in rental properties. He was a 32nd Degree Life Member of the Masonic Lodge. John was an avid stamp collector.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lois Gilbert; a grandson, Mike Gilbert; a brother, Jimmy Lodean Gilbert; and a sister, Joyce Harper.
Survivors include his wife, Frankie Foster Gilbert; children, John Lodean Gilbert and wife Chris, Mary Lorean Gilbert, Paul Foster, and Chad Foster and wife Tracy; grandchildren, Bryan Gilbert, Tiffini Sheibert, Tristi Lee, Matthew Foster, Samantha Foster, Marcus Foster, Sabrina Foster, Shane McCann, Chad Saylor, and Ashley Canida; numerous great grandchildren; two sisters, Mildred Pratt and husband G. W. and Doris Major and a sister-in-law, Betty Fields along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
