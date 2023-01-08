John Weldon King died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022?, at his home in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Jun. 15, 1937, in Paris, the fourth of five children of Vaudie and Ruby King. He was the last surviving member of the family, having been preceded in death by his identical twin, Jack W. King; his sisters, Margaret North and Bettie Smith; and an infant brother, Bobbie King.
He and his siblings overcame much adversity, separated from each other in a family suffering from poverty and neglect. He and his twin, Jack, spent part of their childhood at Reynolds Presbyterian Home in Dallas, learning lessons they often shared in poignant and hilarious stories. John worked many jobs to support himself through high school and college, and he served in the U.S. Naval Reserve from 1955 to 1963. He met his future wife, Patsy Ann McDowell, while on his paper route in rural Lamar County. They married on June 4, 1960, and raised four daughters during their 62 years of marriage. Having had no example to follow, he nevertheless became a devoted and loving father and husband.
He graduated from Paris Junior College and later, the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in business administration. His work as a hospital administrator took him to posts in Texas, Kentucky, Louisiana and Arkansas. He and Patsy settled down later in life in Kentucky, but he remained a lifelong fan of the Longhorns.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Ann King of the home; his four daughters, Judy Phelps, Catherine Rogers and her husband, Rodney, Jenny Colgan and her husband, Kenny, and Laura Kellams and her husband, Kyle; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services are by Imes Funeral Home of Murray, Kentucky. Visitation is Sunday, and the funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday.
